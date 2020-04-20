Jaguars release former second-round pick who has dealt with multiple injuries
Marqise Lee is now a free agent
Just days before the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars made the decision to part ways with one of their top wideouts. On Monday, the Jaguars announced that they had released wide receiver Marqise Lee -- who has been one of the more productive wide receivers for Jacksonville over the last five seasons.
Lee was taken by the Jaguars with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of USC. While it took him some time to get going, Lee put up a career-high 63 catches for 851 yards and three touchdowns during the 2016 season. When the Jaguars went 10-6 in 2017 and made it all the way to the AFC Championship game, he caught 56 passes for 702 yards and another three touchdowns.
In the offseason heading into the 2018 season, Lee signed a four-year, $38 million extension but suffered a gruesome knee injury in the preseason that knocked him out for the entire year. Last season, he played in just six games and made three catches for 18 yards before he was again placed on injured reserve.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Lee is now fully healthy and completely cleared medically. He was due $7 million this year when you combine salary and per-game roster bonuses, so the Jaguars will save a little money. In 59 career games, Lee has caught 174 passes for 2,184 yards and eight touchdowns.
With Lee now a free agent, the Jaguars have D.J. Chark Jr., Dede Westbrook, Chris Conley and Keelan Cole as their top receivers. The 2020 NFL Draft kicks off this Thursday, and Jacksonville currently has two picks in the first round: No. 9 overall and No. 20 overall. There are a few elite wide receivers in this class, and they will have an opportunity to grab one, should they like, with one of those two picks. They certainly would like to get quarterback Gardner Minshew some more help on the outside so they can evaluate if he is truly the future under center.
