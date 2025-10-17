The Miami Dolphins have gotten off to an ugly start this season. Heading into Week 7, the Dolphins are just 1-5 and if they lose on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns (1-5), it wouldn't be surprising if they decide to have a fire sale before the trade deadline.

If the Dolphins do start looking to deal away several key players before the Nov. 4 deadline, one name to watch out for could be Jaylen Waddle. The receiver will certainly be a name to watch over the next few weeks and that's mostly because there are several teams around the NFL who could use some receiving help and Waddle could potentially be one of the best available receivers on the trading block.

Through six weeks, Waddle has caught 29 passes for 340 yards, leading the team in both of those categories. He also has three touchdown catches this year, which ranks second behind Darren Waller.

With that in mind, let's check out three possible landing spots for Waddle.

New York Giants

With Jaxson Dart under center, there's suddenly a hope in New York that the Giants (2-4) can turn around their season and that process started in Week 6 with a stunning 34-17 win over the Eagles. If the Giants want to help Dart, the one thing they're absolutely going to have to do before the trade deadline is add a receiver. Going into the season, the Giants had one of the best young receivers in the NFL in Malik Nabers, but he's done for the year after tearing his ACL in Week 4.

According to SNY.tv, the Giants are going to be aggressive when it comes to adding a receiver before the trade deadline, so it seems almost certain that they're going to acquire someone. Waddle would make sense for multiple reasons. For one, he's talented: The 27-year-old has finished with at least 1,000 yards receiving in three of his five seasons with the Dolphins. Also, he comes cheap: He has a base salary of just $1.17 million this year and $1.22 million next year, according to Spotrac.

This week, Waddle was actually asked about the speculation that the Giants are interested in him.

"I'm just focused on the game, focused on the Browns, and just trying to get a win," Waddle said, via the Palm Beach Post. Waddle might not be focused on the trade rumors now, but if the Dolphins lose Sunday, he might want to start paying attention.

Pittsburgh Steelers

If there's one thing the Steelers (4-2) have needed this season, it's a strong No. 2 receiver behind DK Metcalf, and right now, the team just doesn't have that. If you need proof, just go back and watch the Steelers' Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. During the 33-31 loss, the Steelers got a lot of production from their tight ends, but as far as wide receivers go, there was Metcalf and no one else. Metcalf caught four passes for 50 yards and the next most productive receiver was Roman Wilson, who caught two passes for 17 yards.

For the season, Metcalf has 406 yards, but no other Steelers receiver even has 150 yards. Basically, this is a glaring hole on the roster and the Steelers know that, which is why they're currently in the market for a receiver, according to ESPN.

The Steelers and Dolphins are no strangers to making blockbuster trades with each other. Earlier this year, we saw the Steelers acquire Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith from Miami in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick and some draft picks. It wouldn't be surprising at all to see these two teams make another deal before the trade deadline.

Long shots: Buffalo Bills or New England Patriots

We're lumping these two teams together because they have two things in common: They both need a receiver and they both play in the AFC East. The problem with that last part is that the Dolphins might not want to make a deal that would help a division rival, so they would likely to listen to phone calls from teams like the Steelers or Giants before talking to Buffalo or New England.

That being said, the Patriots or Bills could make an offer that's too good to refuse.

On Buffalo's end, the Bills (4-2) are on a two-game losing streak and a big reason for that is because of their offensive struggles. The Bills simply don't have a true No. 1 receiver on their roster and that's where Waddle would come in. After being the No. 2 guy to Tyreek Hill for the past few years, he would probably jump at the opportunity to be the top receiver in an offense with Josh Allen. Waddle added some intrigue to the possibility of him landing in Buffalo when he posted a picture on social media this week that feature him IN BUFFALO.

There are currently 42 players with at least 300 yards receiving in the NFL this year, but no one on the Bills' roster has hit that mark. Allen needs some help and Buffalo would be smart to make a move if they want to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 32 years.

As for the Patriots, they've been one of the biggest surprises in the NFL this year. At 4-2, they're tied atop the AFC East and if they want to knock the Bills off their perch, it would make sense to add some receiving help for Drake Maye. The Patriots added Stefon Diggs in the offseason and he's looked solid so far, but the team could still stand to add a strong second receiver.