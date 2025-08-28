Bad luck would be better than the luck the Miami Dolphins have had lately when it comes to the health of their running backs. With starter De'Von Achane already nursing a calf injury, the Dolphins are now planning on backup Jaylen Wright being out for multiple weeks after having a small procedure done on his lower leg.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said that the hope is that Wright can be back sometime in September. In the interim, Miami has signed fellow running backs Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty.

A fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the 22-year-old Wright is currently No. 2 on Miami's running back depth chart, behind Achane and ahead of rookie Ollie Gordon II. Last season, Wright played in 15 games, rushing for 249 yards while averaging just 3.7 yards-per-carry. His best game last season occurred in Week 5, when he rushed for a season-high 86 yards on 13 carries while helping lead Miami to a 15-10 win over the Patriots.

Jaylen Wright MIA • RB • #5 Att 68 Yds 249 TD 0 FL 1 View Profile

With Wright out, Dolphins fans can expect to see a bigger workload from Gordon at the start of the regular season. A fifth-round pick, Gordon enjoyed a prolific career at Oklahoma State that included leading the entire FBS in rushing yards in 2023. That season, Gordon also led the Big 12 with 21 touchdown runs.

Miami did get some good news on Thursday, as former All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill returned to practice after missing the pass three weeks with what McDaniel described as an oblique injury. McDaniel added that Hill is on track to play in Miami's regular-season opener against the Colts.