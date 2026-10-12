When the New York Jets selected edge rusher David Bailey with the No. 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, the hope was that he would not only develop into a premier havoc-wreaker but that he would also deliver an immediate impact for a struggling defense. Bailey fell short in the first month of his career in providing that spark, but he flipped a switch in Week 5 as the Jets logged their most dominant defensive performance of the year.

Sunday's 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns was the "I have arrived" kind of statement that eluded Bailey in his first four games. He provided three sacks to lead a Jets pass rush that got home on Deshaun Watson eight times — good for the most sacks by any team in a single game this season.

It was not just those three instances in which Bailey rattled Watson, either. He also forced the Browns quarterback to throw the ball into the turf on third down on the game's final series, and he flushed him out of the pocket on the next snap, which led to a game-ending strip sack for Will McDonald IV.

Bailey finished the day with seven tackles, nine quarterback pressures and three sacks. That was good for a 32.1% pressure rate on his 28 pass rush snaps.

The skepticism about Bailey's worthiness of an early first-round draft pick, which circulated among fans and the media, aged poorly. A week ago, some tepidness about his rookie-year stardom would have been warranted, but after Game 5, there is hardly room for pessimism anymore. All of a sudden, Bailey leads all rookie pass rushers with 26 total pressures and nine quick pressures, per Next Gen Stats.

"I've said all along that his time is going to come," Jets coach Aaron Glenn said after the win. "I have all the confidence in him in the world. He did a good job today. He did a good job. There were some things that he's gotta work on, but for him to come out and get three sacks, that's who David is, and we expected that."

Contextualizing David Bailey's massive Week 5 performance

The disruptive effort was easily the best of Bailey's young career. The production went well beyond personal-best levels, too. The nine pressures he logged on Watson were tied for the most in a single game by a rookie since Jared Verse matched that total against the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2024 season. What's more, his three sacks tied the most by a Jets rookie since individual sacks first became a tracked statistic in 1982. Only Hugh Douglas in 1995 recorded as many in a single game.

"We had a big focus on working on our four-man rush games this week," Bailey said. "Kind of rushing with some chemistry, working together. We [were] working with each other throughout the whole week, going after practice, spending a little extra time in the film room. I think, honestly, the d-line as a whole just came together, and we just kind of stuck with the plan that we created, and then I just started having so much success over the board."

Can David Bailey build on his best game?

The Jets' upcoming schedule over the next month is a mixed bag of Super Bowl contenders and less-challenging opponents, which offers Bailey opportunities to both tee off on matchup advantages and test himself against the NFL's best. It would be understandable as an inexperienced rookie if he were to only replicate his Week 5 production in those contests against weaker foes. Where Bailey can truly establish himself as a difference-maker is in the Week 6 trip to face the New England Patriots and in the back-to-back tests against the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills in Weeks 9 and 10.

New York deployed Bailey on the left side of the defense for 87.1% of his snaps through five games. He will match up against right tackles far more than left tackles if that usage rate continues, which means he will see a heavy dose of the following blockers in the next five games.

David Bailey's upcoming matchups

Two of Bailey's most favorable individual matchups come against the Chiefs and Bills. If the Jets are to upset either one of those division leaders, he will need to win his one-on-one battles and disrupt Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. That is a tall ask, but one that can cement Bailey as a star if he delivers on it.

How David Bailey stacks up against other top rookies

The gripes about Bailey's tepid start were arguably less about his own impact and more framed in the sense that other first-year players made greater contributions in the season's opening month. Bailey himself was actually quite effective in Weeks 1-4, even if the sack numbers were modest. For instance, he entered the game against the Browns ranked in a tie for eighth among all edge rushers in pressures. He was not as visibly disruptive as a trio of linebackers drafted behind him, though, with Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles and Jacob Rodriguez all dazzling across their first four games.

It did not help Bailey's public perception that Reese, whom the New York Giants picked at No. 5, outpaced him in the Rookie of the Year race. He said he paid no mind to the comparisons and criticism that came with his relatively more humble four-game sample size.

"All that I feel like matters is what my coaches are telling me, what my teammates are telling me," Bailey said. "That's kind of been my focus on that."

On Sunday, Bailey delivered a reminder that four games are far too few to draw conclusions. It took just one more contest for him to leap in front of everyone else in the rookie pecking order.

2026 Defensive Rookie of the Year odds (via DraftKings)

David Bailey, EDGE, Jets: +200

Arvell Reese, LB, Giants: +300

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Dolphins: +350

Sonny Styles, LB, Commanders: +1000

Mansoor Delane, CB, Chiefs: +2000

The insinuation when the Jets took Bailey with the second pick in the draft was that they viewed him as the best defensive player in his class. Only quarterback Fernando Mendoza went higher on the board. If he strings together more outings like the one he just enjoyed, he will live up to that billing as the most productive defender right out of the gate. And that is not to mention how much greater heights he could achieve as he develops over the years to come. He might be in the early stages of a tremendous career.