As the Nov. 4 NFL trade deadline approaches, fans and media alike will speculate about players that could be moved, and teams that could be either buyers or sellers. Oftentimes, these rumors are more bark than bite, but this is not an enjoyable time for players that will be asked to pick up and move at the drop of a hat.

Teams with more losses than wins can sometimes be sellers at the deadline, but don't expect a fire sale from the 1-5 Miami Dolphins. When coach Mike McDaniel was asked about feeling the need to address trade rumors with his players, he told reporters to ignore the noise.

"Yeah, it's tricky," McDaniel said. "Just for the record, all rumors about Miami Dolphins players are baseless, currently. And that's unfortunate. Personally, this time of year kinda bothers me for the sake of the individual player that's having to answer questions about his long-term journey, or where he's playing questioned on rumors or thoughts of other people. We're focused on the Browns, and I try not to give legs to any of those rumors."

As for Dolphins players that have been the subject of trade rumors, some have speculated that pass rushers Bradley Chubb or Jaelan Phillips could be moved. Phillips is set to become a free agent this offseason, while Chubb doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining on his contract past this year.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle could be a potential target for the New York Giants, who are "big-game hunting," per SNY, and looking for a new wide receiver to pair with rookie signal-caller Jaxson Dart. However, a potential move like that would leave the Dolphins completely starting over at wide receiver, with Miami expected to release the injured Tyreek Hill before the start of the new league year in March 2026.

Miami made a big trade this offseason when it sent cornerback Jalen Ramsey and tight end Jonnu Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick in a deal that included a couple Day 3 picks. It sounds like that may be the biggest trade the Dolphins make this year.