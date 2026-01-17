The phrase "opposites attract" has commonly been used in reference to the dating world, but it also applies to NFL head-coaching searches. Over the years, NFL teams have shown a track record of targeting head-coaching candidates with backgrounds opposite those of the coaches they fired. In the spirit of that idea, CBSSports.com explores what that candidate would look like in each coaching search.

The trend in recent years has been hiring young offensive minds who may have shared a cup of coffee with Sean McVay or Kyle Shanahan, so teams may overcorrect this offseason.

The New York Giants are finalizing a deal with former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, which is a unique case. Aside from a year as defensive backs coach with the Eagles, Harbaugh's entire NFL coaching résumé came on special teams, a phase of the game often underrepresented in head-coaching searches. The Giants fired Brian Daboll, a former offensive coach and first-year head coach, to hire a veteran head coach with some defensive experience, so the "opposites attract" theory is already being affirmed in this coaching cycle.

Here is what that would look like for each of the other eight coaching vacancies:

Note: These are not coaching predictions but rather an experiment. For real-time developments, CBSSports.com has live updates, along with a tracker of head coach and general manager interviews.

Jonathan Gannon ➡︎ Arthur Smith

Previous position (Smith): Steelers offensive coordinator

When Arizona last conducted a head-coaching search, it hired a first-year coach with a defensive background. Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Smith are two candidates who fit the criteria of the experiment, and both have interviewed.

Smith previously served as the Falcons' head coach and garners significant respect across the league. Nagy's tenure in Chicago ended unceremoniously, but he is getting a second chance to interview with teams.

Raheem Morris ➡︎ Klint Kubiak

Current position (Kubiak): Seahawks offensive coordinator

The Falcons fired Raheem Morris, who not only had previous head-coaching experience but also served as the organization's interim coach in 2020. He had also been Tampa Bay's head coach from 2009-11. Morris spent 24 consecutive seasons in the NFL, with the exception of one year as Kansas State's defensive coordinator.

A first-year offensive head coach would be the opposite of the coach Atlanta fired. Kubiak is the only candidate linked to the Falcons who fits that description. The son of Gary Kubiak has been an offensive coordinator with the Vikings, Saints and now the Seahawks. He has orchestrated an offense that enabled Jaxon Smith-Njigba to lead the league in receiving, with veteran Sam Darnold serving as the facilitator.

The Steelers have reportedly requested to interview Kubiak's brother, Klay, who is currently the 49ers' offensive coordinator.

John Harbaugh ➡︎ Kevin Stefanski

Previous position (Stefanski): Browns head coach

Baltimore has not made a head-coaching hire in two decades, making this projection more difficult. John Harbaugh was new and exciting when he was hired in 2008, but the franchise may be seeking a fresh start after a situation that had grown stale.

In the spirit of the exercise, the parameters indicate Baltimore would be looking for a retread offensive mind. The Ravens have interviewed four candidates who fit that criteria: former Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy and Stefanski. Stefanski served six years as Browns' head coach and has strong familiarity with the division.

Kevin Stefanski ➡︎ Jim Schwartz

Previous position (Schwartz): Browns defensive coordinator

There have been rumors about ownership's desire to keep Schwartz in some capacity, whether by promoting him to head coach or by hiring a young offensive coach open to defensive input while building his first staff.

Reports indicate Schwartz will receive a second interview with the Browns, which suggests he has a legitimate opportunity to replace Stefanski, who was a first-year offensive head coach when Cleveland hired him.

Pete Carroll ➡︎ Mike LaFleur

Current position (LaFleur): Rams offensive coordinator

The Pete Carroll era lasted one season in Las Vegas. Carroll, a former defensive coordinator for the Jets and 49ers, logged 28 years of head-coaching experience with the Jets, Seahawks, Raiders and USC.

Las Vegas has been linked to 10 candidates, including Broncos quarterbacks coach Davis Webb, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase and LaFleur. LaFleur is the younger brother of Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. He is in his third year as offensive coordinator under Sean McVay and previously held the same role with the Jets.

Mike McDaniel ➡︎ Robert Saleh

Current position (Saleh): 49ers defensive coordinator

Miami gambled on an offensive-minded coach associated with Shanahan and decided to move on after four seasons.

The only candidate who has interviewed and meets the criteria -- a veteran head coach with a defensive background -- is Saleh. Ironically, Saleh and Mike McDaniel previously served together on Shanahan's staff. The former Jets head coach has drawn praise for his work with a revamped 49ers defense.

Mike Tomlin ➡︎ Brian Flores

Current position (Flores): Vikings defensive coordinator

Pittsburgh and head coach Mike Tomlin parted ways after 19 seasons. The Steelers should be looking for an experienced head coach with an offensive background. However, the only candidate with prior NFL head-coaching experience is Flores, who served as the Dolphins' head coach from 2019-21 and more recently worked as the Steelers' senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach in 2022.

The Steelers have had three head coaches in nearly six decades. Each had a defensive background, so it stands to reason the franchise may again seek a defensive coach who will bring a physical style consistent with its established culture.

Brian Callahan ➡︎ Vance Joseph

Current position (Joseph): Broncos defensive coordinator

Buzz out of Nashville suggests the Titans are looking for an offensive-minded head coach to work with last year's No. 1 overall pick, Cam Ward. Tennessee recently fired first-year offensive-minded head coach Brian Callahan, so a veteran head coach on the other side of the ball would fit the criteria.

The organization has interviewed five coaches who meet that description: Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, former Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon. Joseph served as Denver's head coach from 2017-18.