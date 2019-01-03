NFL odds, picks for Wild Card Round: Advanced computer model loving Over in Bears vs. Eagles

The 2019 NFL Playoff bracket will begin to be filled out on Saturday when the Texans host the Colts at 3:35 p.m. ET. These AFC South rivals have met twice already this season, with each contest being decided by a field goal. And the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds indicate there will be plenty of excitement across the board, with all four games expected to be decided by one score. The Texans enter Saturday afternoon's matchup favored by one point, while the Cowboys are favored by 1.5 against the Seahawks, the tightest NFL lines of the week. On Sunday, Lamar Jackson leads the Ravens into the playoffs for the first time in four years. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite over Philip Rivers and the Chargers. Wild Card Weekend concludes with a NFC showdown between the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles (+6) and Bears. With NFL odds and spreads on the move already, you'll want to check out the top NFL picks and Playoff predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering the Wild Card Round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has examined the latest Wild Card Rounds NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap 10,000 times, and its NFL picks and predictions are in. One of the top Wild Card Round NFL picks the model recommends: go Over (48.5) in the Colts vs. Texans matchup on Saturday.

The Texans rank 11th in the NFL in scoring offense with 25.1 points per game. The Colts, meanwhile, rank fifth in the league in that category with 27.1 points per game, and they've scored at least 23 in their last four outings, including a 33-point outburst against the Titans in their playoff-clinching performance on Sunday.

Quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Andrew Luck, who both come into the playoffs red-hot, combine to throw for around 600 yards and four touchdowns in the simulations as the Over clears in almost 60 percent of simulations.

Another one of the Wild Card Weekend NFL predictions from the model: the Over (41) hits in Eagles vs. Bears at Soldier Field at 4:40 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The total opened at 42 and has dropped a full point since then as bettors have been hesitant to back the Over in a matchup that features Chicago's top scoring defense. The Bears are giving up a league-best 17.7 points per game, but the model has found value on the Over since the Eagles are averaging almost 30 points in their last three contests with Nick Foles under center.

Chicago also is averaging over 28 points per game on offense at home this season. The simulations project 43 total points to be scored in this NFC Wild Card game, so confidently lock in the Over because there's plenty of value on that selection this weekend.

The model also has a strong pick against the spread for all four Wild Card Round matchups, and is calling for a top Super Bowl contender to go down hard this weekend.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence during the Wild Card Round? And which top Super Bowl contender goes down hard? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-1, 48.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-1.5, 43)

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 41.5)

Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (-6, 41)