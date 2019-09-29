NFL odds, picks, predictions for Week 4: Proven computer model loving Seahawks, Bears

There have been several lopsided scores this season, but the Week 4 NFL odds only have one team going off as a double-digit favorite, as the Los Angeles Chargers are laying 14.5 points on the road against the hapless Miami Dolphins, who have been outscored 133-16 through three weeks. The other NFL spreads, with the exception of Rams vs. Buccaneers (+9.5), are within one score, with oddsmakers expecting the Bears vs. Vikings (+1.5) NFC North battle to be the closest game of the weekend. At only 1.5, it's one of the tightest NFL lines we'll see all season. Saints vs. Cowboys (-2.5) and Giants vs. Redskins (+3) are among the other NFL spreads within a field goal. With lines of all sizes to consider during the Week 4 NFL schedule, be sure to see the NFL predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model. It'll help you lock in the top Week 4 NFL picks.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 4 of the 2019 NFL season on a strong 17-10 run. It's also on a 79-53 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. And in Week 3, it was all over the Saints (+5) without Drew Brees covering against the Seahawks and Daniel Jones leading the Giants (+5) to the cover against the Bucs.

Last season, the model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has examined the latest Week 4 NFL odds and lines, simulated every snap, and its football predictions are in. One of the top Week 4 NFL predictions the model recommends: the Bears (-1.5) cover against the Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

Chicago's defense has been among the best in the NFL, giving up just 13 points per game. The swarming attack was on full display on Monday Night Football against Washington as the Bears forced five turnovers, including a pick-six by safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the win.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, has struggled for Minnesota, completing just 58.7 percent of his passes this season with only three touchdowns and two interceptions. With the Vikings looking largely one-dimensional through three weeks, the model predicts that Cousins will throw for under 200 yards against the Bears as Chicago covers in well over 50 percent of simulations. There's also value on the under (38) because that hits almost 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the Week 4 NFL picks from the model: the Seahawks (-5.5) cover the spread against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks were upset in Week 3 when quarterback Teddy Bridgewater helped the Saints get a 33-27 win as 5.5-point underdogs, handing Seattle its first loss of the season. But the model sees this as a bounce-back spot against a Cardinals team looking for its first win of the Kliff Kingsbury-Kyler Murray era after starting the year 0-2-1.

The Cardinals allowed Carolina backup quarterback Kyle Allen to throw for 261 yards and four touchdowns last week, and the model says that Russell Wilson, who is averaging 300.3 passing yards per game, will account for around 300 yards of total offense as the Seahawks cover in over 50 percent of simulations. The under (48) also has plenty of value because it hits well over 50 percent of the time.

The model also has a strong pick for the battle between the unbeaten Chiefs and Lions, and is calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard in an upset you won't see coming. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 4? And which Super Bowl contender gets absolutely stunned? Check out the latest NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated NFL picks.



Carolina Panthers at Houston Texans (-4, 47.5)

Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 45)

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (-3, 49)

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins (+14.5, 44.5)

Oakland Raiders at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5, 45.5)

Kansas City Chiefs at Detroit Lions (+7, 54.5)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills (+7, 42)

Tennessee Titans at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5, 45.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 49)

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals (+5.5, 48)

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears (-1.5, 38)

Jacksonville Jaguars at Denver Broncos (-3, 37.5)

Dallas Cowboys at New Orleans Saints (+2.5, 47.5)

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 45)