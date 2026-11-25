Thanksgiving is all about family, friends, reflecting on what you're thankful for, food, and of course, football. Pigskin and turkey have gone hand-in-hand since 1934, when the Detroit Lions' owner started the Turkey Day game tradition as a way to attract more fans.

Since then, with the exception of 1939 to 1944 (World War II), the Lions have played on the holiday. The Dallas Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving since 1966, with the exception of 1975 and 1977. This year is no different, with the Lions and Cowboys once again hosting games.

Bears vs. Lions will be played at 1 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+. Eagles vs. Cowboys will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, and the Chiefs and Bills face off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC.

But the entertainment isn't just what happens while the clock is running. The Thanksgiving games will also feature halftime performances. With football and music, there's something for everyone to enjoy. Plus, it's not just the Thanksgiving game getting a halftime show: the Thanksgiving Eve matchup between the Rams and Packers will also feature mid-game entertainment.

Here's a look at each halftime show performance during the holiday week:

U2: Thanksgiving Eve

Game: Rams vs. Packers

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Streaming: Netflix

For the first time ever, NFL football will be played on Thanksgiving Eve, and U2 will take the stage at halftime. The band is celebrating their 50th anniversary and just released their 16th studio album "Carnaval De Luz," with a tour attached. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have 22 Grammy Awards, two Academy Award nominations, two Golden Globe Awards and many more. The group has over 300 total award show nominations with 150 wins.

This will not be the first time the group has performed during an NFL game. They took the stage for the Super Bowl XXXVI halftime performance for a moving performance that paid tribute to the victims of 9/11, which had happened just months before.

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Wu-Tang Clan: Thanksgiving Day

Game: Bears vs. Lions

Location: Ford Field (Detroit, Michigan)

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Network: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

The 87th Thanksgiving Day Classic will feature a performance from the legendary Wu Tang Clan. The hip-hop group has influence that goes beyond music and into fashion, film and television. They are part of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 and are currently on their farewell tour. Members of the group include RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB).

Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, selected the performer and will be executive producers of the show for the second straight year.

Miranda Lambert: Thanksgiving Day

Game: Cowboys vs. Eagles

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

Network: FOX (Stream: fubo, try for free)

Country superstar Miranda Lambert will take the stage during the break in the NFC East rival game. The halftime performance kicks off the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign, encouraging fans to give back to those in need. This performance will mark the 30th consecutive Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show.

Lambert has 31 Grammy nominations, with three wins, 40 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. She is the most-awarded artist in the Academy of Country Music's history.

Goo Goo Dolls: Thanksgiving Day

Game: Chiefs vs. Bills

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Network: NBC (Stream: fubo, try for free)

The Bills are bringing in a hometown group to perform for the primetime Thanksgiving Day game. The band has been together for over three decades, has four Grammy nominations and holds the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles." They have sold over 15 million records worldwide and have hits that include "Iris" and "Nothing Lasts Forever." The members of the band are John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, with past members George Tutuska and Mike Malinin.