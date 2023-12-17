Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season is underway, and we already saw the Las Vegas Raiders shockingly destroy the Los Angeles Chargers 63-21 a week after being shut out in a 3-0 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This defeat signifies the most points scored in Raiders' franchise history and also the most points given up in Chargers' franchise history. Las Vegas' 63 points scored are the second-most in NFL history in a game after being shut out the previous week. They are also the third-most in single game in the Super Bowl era, since 1966.

Since anything can happen when it comes to the NFL, what's next, you ask? Well, here are five bold predictions for this weekend's Week 15 slate, which features three games on Saturday.

Tommy DeVito becomes first undrafted rookie QB in NFL history to win four starts in a row

Tommy DeVito NYG • QB • #15 CMP% 65.9 YDs 855 TD 8 INT 3 YD/Att 6.79 View Profile

The reigning NFC Offensive Player of the Week is none other than undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito after helping lead the Giants to a last second win against the then-surging Green Bay Packers.

DeVito ran for a career-high 71 yards on 10 carries while completing 81% of his passes (17-21) for 158 yards and a touchdown in the air, becoming the first Giants rookie to throw for a completion percentage above 80% in a game in which he threw the ball 20 or more times.

Thanks to his efforts, the Giants (5-8) are in line for the their first three-game winning streak since Weeks 4-7 of last season, and they will get it despite being six-point road underdogs at the New Orleans Saints (6-7). The Saints defense is tied with the Giants for the third-fewest sacks allowed this season, but Giants second-year star Kayvon Thibodeux is going sack Derek Carr at least once or twice, putting DeVito back in position to lead another game-winning drive. That will make him the first undrafted rookie in league history to win four consecutive starts.

Broncos upset NFC North-leading Lions on the road

Russell Wilson DEN • QB • #3 CMP% 67.2 YDs 2609 TD 23 INT 8 YD/Att 6.9 View Profile

The Broncos (7-6) and the Lions (9-4) are two teams heading in opposite directions. Denver has won six of its last seven games as it looks to become only the fifth team in NFL history to make the postseason after starting 1-5. The Broncos' run has been predicated on taking care of the football (their +11 turnover differential is the best in the league since Week 7) and defense (their 15.6 points per game allowed in the second-best in the league since Week 7).

Meanwhile, the Lions have lost two of their last three games after an 8-2 start, including a 28-13 stinker at the Chicago Bears in Week 14. Much of this is because of a defensive collapse since their 28.7 points per game allowed since Week 7 is the second-worst in the NFL. Quarterback Jared Goff has also struggled with an NFL-worst nine turnovers since Week 8, the worst in the NFL in that particular span.

Broncos running back Javonte Williams is heating up after an ACL tear last season with at least 70 scrimmage yards in six of his last seven games. Denver, a 4.5-point underdog, wins Saturday's prime-time matchup with ball control and much more sound defense to steal a victory out of the Motor City in Week 15.

Colts snap eight-game losing streak vs. Steelers, defeat Pittsburgh for first time since Peyton Manning was QB

Gardner Minshew IND • QB • #10 CMP% 63.2 YDs 2524 TD 11 INT 8 YD/Att 6.68 View Profile

The last time the Colts defeated the Steelers was Week 10 of the 2008 season, when the two starting quarterbacks were Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and Ben Roethlisberger. Manning threw the game-winning touchdown pass 17 yards to running back Dominic Rhodes with 3:04 left to play.

Since then, the Colts have lost eight in a row to their AFC foes. This year's matchup is massive since the Steelers are the current No. 6 seed while the Colts are the current No. 7 seed as two of six teams in the conference at 7-6 entering Week 15.

On Saturday afternoon, the Colts will snap this losing streak thanks to turning over the 27th-ranked scoring offense in the NFL. Pittsburgh averages 16.2 points per game, the fewest by a team with a winning record through 13 games since the 2005,Kyle Orton-led Chicago Bears. Indianapolis has scored 20 or more points in 11 games this season, tied for the most in the league, and them doing so in Week 15 will be enough to get best the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers attack.

Jets sack Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa at least three times

This matchup was a blood bath earlier this season with the Dolphins winning on Black Friday 34-13 at MetLife Stadium. This time it will be much more competitive.

The Jets generate a 41.9% quarterback pressure rate this season, the fourth-highest in the NFL, despite blitzing only 18.9% of the time, the lowest rate in the NFL. What does that mean? New York gets into opposing quarterbacks' faces simply with All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and defensive end Bryce Huff, whose 22.4% quarterback pressure is the best in the NFL among those with at least 100 pass rush snaps. However, Miami is allowing a quarterback pressure rate of 24%, the lowest in the NFL entering Week 15.

The Dolphins are 0-4 this season when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is sacked three or more times this season, and he was sacked a season-high five times in their 28-27 loss against the Tennessee Titans on "Monday Night Football." The bold prediction here is the Jets get to Tua and sack him at least three times, but the Dolphins still win the game for the first time in those conditions in 2023 thanks to Tagovailoa making fewer mistakes than Zach Wilson.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts records his first game with at least 100 receiving yards since his rookie year

Kyle Pitts ATL • TE • #8 TAR 74 REC 44 REC YDs 549 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Yes, 2021 fourth overall pick Kyle Pitts has battled both utilization issues and injury issues as a pro. However, he is going to have his first game with 100 or more receiving yards since his rookie season on Sunday against the 1-12 Carolina Panthers. Last week, he had a 36-yard receiving touchdown, the longest of his career, and 57 receiving yards, his second-most in a game this season.

Across from Pitts is the 1-12 Carolina Panthers, whose defense ranks 31st in scoring this season 26.2 points per game allowed. Their nine takeaways generated this season is the lowest in the NFL. Quarterback Bryce Young,, the 2023 first overall pick, is averaging 5.3 yards per pass attempt the lowest in the NFL since former Panthers quarterback Jimmy Clausen in 2010 (5.2). What that means is the Falcons offense will be on the field a lot and move the ball out on a tired Panthers defense.

That situation couldn't be better for a Pitts breakout game to occur.