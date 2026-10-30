Not a fantastic week for "Dajani Dimes." The New Orleans Saints couldn't get us the cover in Paris, the Minnesota Vikings missed a cover against the Indianapolis Colts by half a point, and the Kansas City Chiefs never got off the plane in Seattle. We did have the Cincinnati Bengals defeating the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions taking down the Green Bay Packers, though.

This week around the NFL, Lamar Jackson is set to return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an interesting showdown in the NFC South, and Caleb Williams looks to score another major victory in prime time against Sam Darnold and the Seattle Seahawks. Here's what I'm thinking for this Sunday. As always, credit to the CBS Sports research team for making me sound smart.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Top five picks ATS record: 16-18-1

Overall ATS record: 51-54-2

Straight-up record: 62-44-1

Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions (-3)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The only remaining undefeated team in the NFL is a three-point underdog? I actually agree with the line. The Vikings have scored the fewest touchdowns (10) by a 6-0 team since the 1934 Lions, and rank 31st in offensive EPA. They had to battle to beat the Colts last week -- who lost to the Tennessee Titans and are in the midst of a fire sale right now. The Lions rank No. 2 in total offense (397.3 yards per game) and scoring offense (30.7 points per game), and I would argue that Kelvin Sheppard is figuring it out on the defensive side of the ball. The Lions allowed just 17 points to Jordan Love and the Packers last week, and Brian Branch is back in the lineup.

Brian Flores is going to throw the kitchen sink at Jared Goff, and he's going to have to be ready for that pressure. But I think the Lions hand the Vikings their first loss of the season on Sunday.

The pick: Lions -3

Projected score: Lions 24-20

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals (-11.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The Titans looked like a legitimate NFL team for one quarter last week, as they jumped out to a 14-0 lead over the Cleveland Browns. However, Deshaun Watson and Co. scored 17 unanswered points, and then Harold Fannin Jr. took a short reception 36 yards down the field with 28 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to set up a game-winning field goal. Seriously, it looked like we were headed to overtime, but Robert Saleh's defense forgot there was time on the clock.

I've liked backing Tennessee against the spread in spots against "beatable" teams this year, but the Bengals are not a beatable team, in my opinion. They dropped 35 points on the Ravens in the second half last week, because Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are unstoppable. The dynamic duo combined for 210 yards receiving and two touchdowns in Week 7. I don't think the Titans' cornerbacks can keep up with them. In fact, their top cornerback, Alontae Taylor, who signed a three-year, $58 million deal in free agency this offseason, hasn't played a single snap in two games now.

This is a massive number, but I have zero faith in Cam Ward. Tennessee averages 157.4 passing yards per game, and just traded away the heart and soul of their team, locker room and community in Jeffery Simmons.

The pick: Bengals -11.5

Projected score: Bengals 30-13

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-10)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS, Stream on Paramount+)

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off their bye, while the Colts are praying for a bye. The team traded away Pro Bowl offensive guard Quenton Nelson and defensive lineman DeForest Buckner this week, while wide receiver Josh Downs requested a trade and running back Jonathan Taylor is having to field questions about him potentially being moved. While the Colts were very competitive with the Vikings last week, that locker room has to be a little down right now.

The Jaguars are 10-1 SU and ATS in their last 11 home games, and an incredible 18-3-1 ATS in their last 22 games vs. the Colts. Plus, the Jags are wearing their "Cheetah Girls" leggings this week, which could give them a boost.

The pick: Jaguars -10

Projected score: Jaguars 30-16

Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

The Falcons handed the San Francisco 49ers their first loss of the season last week, finishing the game on a 26-6 run, scoring on four straight drives after trailing 14-3. However, the Buccaneers are 2.5-point favorites after destroying the Carolina Panthers in a shocking 43-13 beatdown. Baker Mayfield threw for just 64 yards and a touchdown, while Bucky Irving, Kenneth Gainwell and Sean Tucker combined for 246 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Are we buying the Bucs now that Mayfield is back? I'm not sure yet.

The Buccaneers aren't facing the worst run defense in the NFL this week, as the Falcons actually rank fourth with just 88.9 rushing yards surrendered per game. I will also point out that the Falcons have won two road games this season by 20+ points as underdogs, and are 4-0 ATS in their last four road games against the Buccaneers. I'm not expecting some blowout victory, but give me the points here with Atlanta -- who surprisingly, may be the best team in the NFC South!

The pick: Falcons +2.5

Projected score: Falcons 26-24

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders (-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Stream: Fubo, try for free)

Did you know Jayden Daniels hasn't won an NFL game in over a year? His last victory came on Oct. 5, 2025. That changes on Sunday night.

The Philadelphia Eagles are flailing, having lost five straight games. They are averaging the fewest total yards per game (239.0) during a five-game losing streak since 1976, and the fewest points per game (15.8) during a five-game losing streak since 1998. Tanner McKee hasn't been a disaster, but I'm also kind of wondering when it's Joe Milton time in Philadelphia.

The Washington Commanders aren't a wagon by any means, but I think they fight for head coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders actually covered the spread against the 49ers a couple of weeks ago despite going down 23-3. From that point, Washington outscored San Francisco, 14-0, while outgaining the 49ers 201 yards to 7 yards. The Eagles are on a short week and on the road, while the Commanders are coming off their bye. I'll lay the six points.

The pick: Commanders -6

Projected score: Commanders 27-17

Other Week 8 picks

Packers (-3.5) over Panthers

Ravens (+3) 30-28 over Bills

Steelers (-3.5) 26-21 over Browns

Cowboys 25-22 over Cardinals (+7)

Raiders (+1.5) 28-23 over Jets

Rams (-6.5) 30-14 over Chargers

Patriots 28-26 over Dolphins (+7)

Broncos (+1.5) 20-16 over Chiefs

Seahawks 24-23 over Bears (+3)