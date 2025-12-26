The New England Patriots can clinch an AFC East title this weekend, but the New York Jets will try to spoil the party. The question is whether the Jets have enough firepower to make that happen.

The Patriots are coming off a thrilling win over the Baltimore Ravens in which Drake Maye topped 300 passing yards for the first time in his career -- and did so with ease as he cruised to 380 yards. Stefon Diggs also broke out of a minor funk with 10 receptions and 138 yards. New England has asserted itself as a true Super Bowl contender, but after a win like that one, it has to avoid a letdown against a vastly inferior opponent.

New York enters this matchup on a three-game losing streak, and the latest loss was a 29-6 drubbing at the hands of the New Orleans Saints. The sad part is that was the closest game the Jets have played over the last few weeks. With third-string quarterback Brady Cook leading the way, the offense has struggled, and the defense has been a major issue for a while now. If the Jets are going to deliver some coal to their division rival, they need to find a level they haven't reached in a couple months.

Here is everything you need to know about this clash of AFC East rivals.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Jets live

Date: Sunday, Dec. 28 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 28 | 1 p.m. ET Location: MetLife Stadium -- East Rutherford, New Jersey

TV: Fox

CBS Sports App Odds: Patriots -13.5, O/U 42.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Jets: Need to know

Kings of the East again. The Patriots can clinch their first AFC East title since 2019 with a win and a loss by the Buffalo Bills. Even if the Bills win, the Patriots still control their fate. If New England wins its last two games, it will be division champion. Considering where this team was at this time last year, first-year coach Mike Vrabel has orchestrated quite the turnaround.

The Patriots can clinch their first AFC East title since 2019 with a win and a loss by the Buffalo Bills. Even if the Bills win, the Patriots still control their fate. If New England wins its last two games, it will be division champion. Considering where this team was at this time last year, first-year coach Mike Vrabel has orchestrated quite the turnaround. Maye can't miss. There was a lot of hullabaloo about Maye's first 300-yard game last week, but what he's lack in yardage totals he's made up for in pinpoint accuracy. Maye leads the league in completion percentage at 70.9%, and he would be the youngest player in NFL history to do that in a full season if he can keep this up for two more weeks. His 8.7 yards per attempt rank second in the league and would be a franchise record. The Patriots haven't had any all-time great quarterbacks before, have they?

Patriots vs. Jets prediction, pick



I tend to like the underdog when there's a massive spread in a game featuring division opponents, but not in this case. The quarterback matchup is so lopsided in the Patriots' favor that it breaks the scale, and New England has a lot to play for. I expect the Patriots will be ready to roll in this one, and if they play at their best, they can beat this Jets team by a few scores. Pick: Patriots -13.5, Over 42.5