Pete Prisco's Week 7 NFL Picks: Ravens defense the difference in win over Saints

When I stink picking games, I always say I do.

So let me brag a little here this week. I went 13-2 straight up with my picks last week and 10-5 against the spread.

It's about damn time, right?

I will try and keep the hot streak going, but this is a tough card this week. The best game of the week is the New Orleans Saints at the Baltimore Ravens. I love games that pit a great offense against a great defense.

The Ravens are a great defense, while the Saints have an explosive offense led by Drew Brees. They are also rested coming off a bye, while the Ravens are back home after three straight on the road.

I love offensive football, but my pick in that game is the Ravens. I am so impressed with the defense and Joe Flacco is playing well.

Here are the rest of the picks this week:

Denver at Arizona

Time: Thursday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NFL Network, Fox)

Line: Broncos -1.5

The Broncos have major issues stopping the run, giving up over 500 yards the past two weeks. David Johnson hasn't had the type of season many expected, but that changes here. The Broncos are in big trouble and it could be Vance Joseph being the one out if they lose. They do, as Johnson has a big night.

Pick: Cardinals 23, Broncos 17

This Chargers team has played good football the past month. The Titans have been awful the past two weeks. They have been really bad on offense, which I think again shows up here. Philip Rivers is having an outstanding year and that continues.

Time: Sunday, 9:30 a.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Chargers -6.5

Pick: Chargers 27, Titans 16

Cincinnati at Kansas City

Time: Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Line: Kansas City -6

The Chiefs are rolling on offense, while the Bengals have had issues on defense. That's a bad combination. The Bengals will be able to run Joe Mixon here against a bad Kansas City defense to try and keep it close, which they will do. But the Chiefs will win it.

Pick: Chiefs 31, Bengals 27

Cleveland at Tampa Bay

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Buccaneers -3

The Bucs have a new defensive coordinator in Mark Duffner after firing Mike Smith this week. But the talent remains an issue. Cleveland's offense has leveled off the past two weeks, so Jameis Winston against the Cleveland defense will decide this. I think Winston gets the best of it.

Pick: Bucs 30, Browns 20

Detroit at Miami

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Lions -3

It will be Brock Osweiler again for the Dolphins. He played well last week, but can he do it two games in a row? The Lions are coming off a bye, so they will be rested. Even so, their run defense has issues. Look for Frank Gore and Kenyan Drake to run wild here as the Dolphins get to 5-2.

Pick: Dolphins 23, Lions 18

Carolina at Philadelphia

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Eagles -4.5

The Panthers are playing consecutive road games outside the division, which is tough to do. The Eagles seemed like they got back on track against the Giants, looking like a Super Bowl contender again. I think that will carry over here. Eagles take it.

Pick: Eagles 27, Panthers 16

Minnesota at New York Jets

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Vikings -3.5

Both of these teams come in on two-game winning streaks, so something has to give. The Jets have improved on offense, but face a tough challenge in the Vikings defense. Sam Darnold will have a rough go of it in this one. Vikings win a tough road game.

Pick: Vikings 26, Jets 20

New England at Chicago

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Patriots -3

The Bears are coming off a loss, while the Patriots are coming off a big victory over the Chiefs. New England's offense is back to being what we expect with Tom Brady, but I think the Bears will be better on defense here. The Pats will win the game, but it won't be high scoring.

Pick: Patriots 24, Bears 17

Buffalo at Indianapolis

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Colts -7.5

The Bills will start Derek Anderson at quarterback this week. That's an upgrade over Nathan Peterman, but how much? Even so, the Buffalo defense is playing good football. It won't be easy for Andrew Luck, but he will find a way to pull this one out late.

Pick: Colts 21, Bills 17

Houston at Jacksonville

Time: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Jaguars -5

The Jaguars have lost two straight and looked bad doing so. The Texans have won three straight, but haven't looked great in those games. The Houston offensive line is woeful, and that will play out here as the Jacksonville defense gets back on track and gets a bunch of sacks and turnovers to win it.

Pick: Jaguars 28, Texans 21

New Orleans at Baltimore

Time: Sunday, 4:05 p.m. ET (Fox)

Line: Ravens -2.5

This is the game of the week, and it has the best unit battle of the week in the Saints offense against the Ravens defense. Baltimore had 11 sacks last week and blitzed to get 10 of those. They will blitz Drew Brees here as well. Brees and the Saints don't play as well outside on grass. The Ravens will win it behind their defense.

Pick: Ravens 24, Saints 19

Dallas at Washington

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Redskins -1.5

The Cowboys are 3-0 at home and 0-3 on the road. Dak Prescott is a different guy at home. That will show up here. The Redskins have had one bad day on defense – that coming against the Saints – but I think they shut down the Dallas offense. Redskins take it.

Pick: Redskins 23, Cowboys 20

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco

Time: Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Line: Rams -9.5

The Rams are the last of the undefeated teams and playing outstanding offense. This will be their second consecutive road game, but the 49ers are playing on a short week. The Rams will score here, but I think the 49ers will hang around.

Pick: Rams 30, 49ers 24

New York Giants at Atlanta

Time: Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Line: Falcons -5.5

This should be a shootout. The Falcons have been rolling on offense, much of it by necessity since they are struggling so much on defense. Those struggles should help ignite a Giants offense that hasn't been great. Look for a lot of points here with the Giants hanging tough.

Pick: Falcons 33, Giants 30