Running backs may not be the most premium of NFL positions, but that doesn't mean they're not valuable. Weeks after the Buffalo Bills paid James Cook to stick around for the long haul under a lucrative new deal, a handful of teams are eyeing upgrades for their backfield, scouring the pre-cutdown trade block for available veterans.

Among the teams in hot pursuit: the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, according to The Athletic. The Browns have yet to sign rookie second-round draft pick Quinshon Judkins, the Chiefs have struggled to find steady competition behind Isiah Pacheco, and the Saints, despite retaining Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara atop the depth chart, are without a proven insurance policy for new coach Kellen Moore's offense.

Which running backs could be on their radar, and/or drawing interest from other needy clubs around the NFL? And are these veterans actually on track to be moved as part of 2025 roster cuts? Here are five potential trade candidates at the position, plus our prediction for where they end up:

Travis Etienne JAC • RB • #1 Att 150 Yds 558 TD 2 FL 1 View Profile

New coach Liam Coen might be able to jumpstart Etienne after a sluggish 2024 in which the former first-rounder lost touches to Tank Bigsby, who's listed as a co-starter on the Jaguars' unofficial preseason depth chart. But are we sure Jacksonville wouldn't be willing to outright part with Etienne ahead of his contract year? New general manager James Gladstone might like to recoup a pick from his draft-day splash for Travis Hunter.

Prediction: Traded to Miami Dolphins

Brian Robinson Jr. WAS • RB • #8 Att 187 Yds 799 TD 8 FL 2 View Profile

Despite handling the bulk of Washington's carries for the first three years of his career, Robinson is all but a lock to exit the Commanders' suddenly crowded backfield after strong summer showings from youngsters like Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt and Chris Rodriguez Jr., the latter of whom started the club's last preseason game. Solid if unspectacular, the Alabama product appears to be open to a fresh start thanks to his murkier role.

Prediction: Traded to Cleveland Browns

Antonio Gibson NE • RB • #4 Att 120 Yds 538 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Gibson recently touted the diversity of New England's backfield, openly advocating for a shared workload with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and newcomer TreVeyon Henderson. While we can envision coach Mike Vrabel buying into the sentiment, wishing to deploy a true committee, that doesn't mean Gibson won't be a potential target of teams angling for better pass catching reserves. Stevenson just got a $36 million deal a year ago.

Prediction: Remains with New England Patriots

Miles Sanders DAL • RB • #27 Att 55 Yds 205 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Once a Pro Bowl playmaker for the rival Philadelphia Eagles, Sanders has struggled to separate from a slew of others in Dallas' remade backfield, including Javonte Williams and rookie Jaydon Blue. That's partly due to a summer knee injury. He's been something of a stop-and-start option for years now. Still, it's possible another team will value his 56 career starts, plucking him from behind Williams to fill a backup gig opened by injury.

Prediction: Traded to Kansas City Chiefs

Ty Chandler MIN • RB • #32 Att 56 Yds 182 TD 0 FL 0 View Profile

There was a time, not long ago, when Chandler was considered the electric change-of-pace man in Minnesota's backfield, scampering for more than 450 yards as a second-year reserve while helping succeed Dalvin Cook. He saw a big dip in playing time after Aaron Jones' arrival in 2024, however, and now he's on the roster bubble thanks to Jordan Mason's entry and Zavier Scott's strong summer. His breakaway upside could have value elsewhere.

Prediction: Traded to Houston Texans