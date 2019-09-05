Raiders GM Mike Mayock issues statement on Antonio Brown altercation during a brief press conference

One has to wonder when the Antonio Brown drama will end. Will all of these issues subside once the Oakland Raiders take the field for the first time, or will his time with Jon Gruden and Co. be cut short before he even plays a down for the Silver and Black?

On Thursday, a report from Adam Schefter indicated that the Raiders are planning to suspend the seven-time Pro Bowl wideout after he got into an altercation/heated argument with general manager Mike Mayock. Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Brown had to be "held back by a couple of teammates" when confronting Mayock.

Brown was recently fined by the Raiders for missing practice and the team included in a letter to Brown that he was behaving in a manner that would qualify as "conduct detrimental to the team."

Just an hour after Schefter's report surfaced, Mayock held a press conference which really was just a short statement.

Watch it here in its entirety, per Jimmy Durkin of The Athletic:

Well, this is your AB non-update. pic.twitter.com/qscZEeIyke — Jimmy Durkin (@Jimmy_Durkin) September 5, 2019

"Antonio Brown is not in the building today. He's not going to be practicing. I don't have any more information. When we do, I'll get it to you. That's it for today."

Bryant McFadden and Ryan Wilson joined Will Brinson on an emergency podcast to break down the Antonio Brown news. You can listen below:

The Raiders' first game comes on Monday night against the Denver Broncos. The game was originally a pick 'em, but the line has already shifted two points in Denver's favor following the Brown news.

This is not the first time Mayock and Brown have seemingly butted heads. Back in August, when Brown missed yet another practice while protesting the league's helmet policy, Mayock met with the the media to discuss Brown's absence. The GM delivered a rather emphatic message to the missing wide receiver.

"You all know that A.B. is not here today. So here's the bottom line. He's pretty upset about the helmet issue," Mayock said. "We have supported that. We appreciate that. But at this point, we've pretty much exhausted all avenues of relief. So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out. So we're hoping he's back soon."

While Brown is back and has finally chosen a helmet, his presence at practice appears to create even more drama than his absence did.