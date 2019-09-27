Raiders vs. Colts odds, line: 2019 NFL picks, Week 4 predictions from advanced computer model

The Oakland Raiders will take on the Indianapolis Colts at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis is 2-1 overall and 1-0 at home, while Oakland is 1-2 overall and 0-1 on the road. The Raiders have struggled mightily after winning their opening game, blowing a 10-0 lead against the Chiefs in Week 2 and then getting dismantled 34-14 by the Vikings last week. The Colts, meanwhile, enter Sunday's showdown having won each of their last two games. Indianapolis is favored by 6.5-points in the latest Raiders vs. Colts odds, while the over-under is set at 45. Before you make any Raiders vs. Colts picks and NFL predictions for Week 4, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows how well Indianapolis plays at Lucas Oil Stadium, as the Colts are 7-0 in their last seven games at home. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett and his offense are finding their rhythm, having scored 24 or more points in two of their first three games this season. Last week against the Falcons, Brissett threw for 310 yards and two touchdowns and finished with a 118.1 passer rating. Running back Marlon Mack also played extremely well against Atlanta, finishing with 16 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Now, the Colts' offense will look to exploit an Oakland defense that is giving up 398.7 yards per game, which ranks 25th in the NFL.

Oakland, meanwhile, has to be hurting after a devastating 34-14 defeat at the hands of Minnesota. The Raiders were unable to get anything going through the first three quarters and entered the fourth quarter trailing 28-7. However, tight end Darren Waller was a bright spot for Oakland's offense against the Vikings, finishing with 13 receptions for 134 yards. For the season, Waller has 26 receptions for 267 receiving yards and he'll hope to find the end zone this week against the Colts, who gave up two touchdowns to tight end Austin Hooper last week.

Oakland is 7-3 against the spread in its last 10 games against Indianapolis. However, the Colts are 12-3 in their last 15 games and 6-2-1 against the spread in their last nine.

