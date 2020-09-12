Get ready for an AFC North battle as the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens will face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens had the best regular-season record in the NFL at 14-2 last season, but were upset in the divisional round by the Tennessee Titans. The Browns were third in the AFC North at 6-10.

Baltimore is favored by 7.5 points in the latest Ravens vs. Browns odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points expected is set at 48. Before entering any Browns vs. Ravens picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception five years ago. It also enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Ravens vs. Browns. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Browns:

Ravens vs. Browns spread: Ravens -7.5

Ravens vs. Browns over-under: 48 points

Ravens vs. Browns money line: Baltimore -335, Cleveland +275

Why the Browns can cover

The Browns won the most recent meeting in Baltimore in late September of 2019, 40-25. Baker Mayfield rolled up season-high 342 pass yards in that game. Nick Chubb also rushed for a season-high 165 yards and a career-high three TDs. Odell Beckham Jr. has 286 receiving yards and three TD catches in three career games vs. the Ravens.

Jarvis Landry totaled 15 catches for 241 yards in his pair of matchups with Baltimore in 2019. Myles Garrett had five sacks in five road games last year.

Why the Ravens can cover

Lamar Jackson had 16 TD passes and 2 INTs with an 111.6 rating in seven home games last season. He had three TD passes in each of his matchups vs. Cleveland last year. Mark Ingram has scored a TD in four consecutive divisional games. Marquise Brown had seven receptions for 126 yards in Baltimore's playoff loss.

Mark Andrews had three TD catches in two games vs. the Browns last year. Matthew Judon had a career-high 9.5 sacks in 2019. The Ravens have won two of the past three vs. Cleveland. John Harbaugh is 20-4 against the Browns.

How to make Ravens vs. Browns picks

The model has simulated Ravens vs. Browns 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Ravens? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Browns spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters the 2020 NFL season on an incredible 96-65 roll.