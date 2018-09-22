Redskins release former Ravens first-round receiver four days after signing him

The Ravens released 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman just before the season. The wide receiver worked out for several teams before eventually signing with the Redskins on Sept. 17. Now, four days later, Perriman is again out of work; the Redskins have reportedly released him too.

It's not a good sign for Perriman, the 26th overall selection in '15 whose career in Baltimore was plagued by injuries and inconsistency; in three seasons he managed just 43 receptions for 576 yards and three touchdowns. He joined the Redskins along with former Cardinals first-rounder Michael Floyd but despite a desperate need for wide receivers -- three wideouts have already landed on injured reserve and Paul Richardson and Maurice Harris are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Packers -- the Redskins felt they were better off cutting Perriman and adding running back Kapri Bibbs from the practice squad.

ProFootballTalk reports that Washington could bring Perriman back at a later date, and coach Jay Gruden had no plans to activate Perriman or Floyd for this week's game. As it stands, running back Chris Thompson leads the team in receptions (19), followed by tight end Jordan Reed (10). Richardson is third (8) and Adrian Peterson, who hasn't caught more than nine passes in a season since 2015, is fourth (5).

After last week's disappointing performance against the Colts, perhaps it's no surprise that six of eight CBSSports.com experts are predicting the Redskins to lose to the Packers.

Perriman also worked out for the Giants, Bills, Jets and Eagles before he was signed by the Redskins.