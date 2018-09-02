Ravens waive 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman, who will work out for Jets

The league-wide cut-down day often brings surprising transactions. This year was no different. Some roster moves, though, are surprising not because they are notable, but because they pass without much comment despite the pedigree of the player being released.

For example, in trimming their roster to 53 players, the Ravens released their 2015 first-round pick: wide receiver Breshad Perriman.

The #Ravens had shopped former first-round pick WR Breshad Perriman, but just informed him of his release. He’s going on waivers, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2018

Perriman missed his entire rookie season due to injury, then caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns across the past two years. He never carved out a consistent role in Baltimore's offense and when the team signed several wideouts this offseason, he was pushed even further down the team's depth chart. He caught 11 of 15 targets for 135 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore's five preseason games, but it wasn't enough to save his roster spot.

But Perriman might not be on the market long. He's already got a workout lined up for Monday, with the New York Jets.

Jets scheduled to work out former Ravens WR Breshad Perriman on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2018

New York waived a wide receiver (Chad Hansen) this weekend as well, and saw that receiver claimed by the division rival New England Patriots. They've got decent depth at the position with Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Quincy Enunwa, and Terrelle Pryor, but perhaps they'll be willing to take a chance on a receiver with good size and speed. Perriman clearly needs to work on some things in order to prove he's a rotational-caliber NFL wideout, but that's what tryouts and practices are for.