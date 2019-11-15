Saints vs. Buccaneers odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 11 predictions from proven computer model

Get ready for an NFC South battle as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is 3-6 overall and 1-3 at home, while New Orleans is 7-2 overall and 3-1 on the road. Tampa Bay is 0-5 against the spread in its last five games but is averaging 284.2 passing yards per game on offense, the fifth-best mark in the NFL. New Orleans, meanwhile, is 6-1 against the spread in its last seven games but is giving up an average of 225.8 passing yards per game. New Orleans is favored by 5.5 points in the latest Buccaneers vs. Saints odds, while the Over-Under is set at 49.5. Before entering any Saints vs. Buccaneers picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 11 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 29-18 run that dates back to last season. It's also on an incredible 91-61 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season, Last season, the model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Buccaneers vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

The model has taken into account that New Orleans suffered a grim 26-9 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons last week. The Saints got a solid performance out of wide receiver Michael Thomas, who caught 13 passes for 152 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory. Quarterback Drew Brees completed 32-of-45 pass attempts for 287 yards, but it was New Orleans' ground game that was unable to get going. In fact, Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray combined to rush for just 36 yards against Atlanta.

However, the Saints will enter Sunday's NFC South matchup full of confidence. That's because New Orleans is 12-4 in its last 16 meetings against Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers, meanwhile, are coming off an impressive victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. Quarterback Jameis Winston completed 30-of-48 pass attempts for 358 yards and a touchdown against Arizona, his sixth game with over 300 yards passing this season. Wide receiver Mike Evans also had a strong showing against the Cardinals, catching four passes for 82 yards. Over his last three outings, Evans has caught 27 passes for 460 yards and three touchdowns.

So who wins Buccaneers vs. Saints? And which side of the spread cashes in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Saints vs. Buccaneers spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the computer model that has crushed its NFL picks.