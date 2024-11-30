The New Orleans Saints (4-7) will return from their bye week and try to win their third consecutive game when they face the Los Angeles Rams (5-6) on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans is wrapping up a three-game homestand that began with wins over the Falcons and Browns to keep its playoff hopes alive. Los Angeles has lost two of its last three games to fall back below the .500 mark overall this season, including a 37-20 setback against Philadelphia last week. The Rams are only one game back of the Seahawks and Cardinals atop the NFC West standings.

Kickoff is set for 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. The Rams are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Saints vs. Rams odds, while the over/under is 49.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Rams vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model has set its sights on Los Angeles vs. New Orleans. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Saints vs. Rams spread: Rams -2.5

Saints vs. Rams over/under: 49.5 points

Saints vs. Rams money line: Rams -148, Saints +125

Saints vs. Rams picks:

Saints vs. Rams streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Saints can cover

New Orleans lost seven consecutive games while dealing with multiple key injuries earlier this season, but it has responded with back-to-back wins to keep its playoff hopes alive. The Saints likely need to win almost all of their remaining six games under interim head coach Darren Rizzi. Taysom Hill has provided a boost since returning from an upper body injury, creating a formidable backfield with running back Alvin Kamara.

The Saints have rushed for at least 197 yards in two of their last three games, including 214 against the Browns two weeks ago. Hill had a career-best 138 yards and three rushing touchdowns, and he is facing a Rams defense that gave up 314 rushing yards to the Eagles last week. New Orleans has covered the spread in nine of its last 13 Sunday games.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles will be looking to use its strong defensive front to apply pressure on Saints quarterback Derek Carr, who has only been sacked seven times this season. The Rams have a pair of elite young pass rushers in rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse, along with second-year players Byron Young and Kobie Turner. They have combined for 21.5 of the team's 28 sacks this season.

The Rams have also been improving in the secondary, as rookie safeties Kam Kinchens and Jaylen McCollough have seven of the team's 10 interceptions. Los Angeles has also been able to lean more on its passing attack since wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp returned from injuries, giving quarterback Matthew Stafford some dangerous weapons. The Rams are 9-4 against the spread in their last 13 games against New Orleans.

How to make Saints vs. Rams picks

The model has simulated Rams vs. Saints 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over,

So who wins New Orleans vs. Los Angeles on Sunday,