The Los Angeles Chargers could be poised to sign another former member of the Los Angeles Rams, as NFL Media reported on Wednesday that running back Sony Michel was en route to visit with the team. Michel was released by the Miami Dolphins ahead of this week's 53-man roster deadline.

Michel was a relatively surprising cut, as he has legitimate starting experience and signed with the Dolphins back in May. First-year head coach Mike McDaniel made his money scheming for successful rushing offenses, but he has a crowded running back room in Miami that includes the likes of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin.

Last season for the Rams, Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games played with seven starts. In the Super Bowl LVI victory, he rushed two times for 2 yards. Originally a first-round pick of the New England Patriots back in 2018, Michel recorded at least 981 yards from scrimmage in each of his first two NFL seasons. Just 27 years old, Michel is sure to attract some attention on the market if he does not sign with the Chargers. In 55 career games, Michel has rushed 743 times for 3,137 yards and 18 touchdowns.

L.A.'s running back room is of course led by Austin Ekeler, but the No. 2 spot is rather open. The Chargers kept three running backs on their 53-man roster behind Ekeler with Joshua Kelley, Larry Rountree III and the rookie Isaiah Spiller, and you'd have to imagine one of them would be on the way out if the team can agree to terms with Michel on a deal.