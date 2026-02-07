The only thing that is better than the Super Bowl is betting on the Super Bowl. For most NFL fans, they were not fortunate enough for their favorite team to make it to Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX, but odds are you're still going to sit down and watch the action unfold on Sunday, so why not create a little bit of stakes for yourself in the form of a few wagers?

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the sheer number of things you can bet on is massive. You can go as simple as picking who you believe you'll win this game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, the coin toss, or who you believe will score a touchdown. Then, you can get silly and bet on several novelties, ranging from the color of the Gatorade that is poured onto the winning head coach, which jersey number grouping will score a touchdown first, and whether or not individual records will be broken.

It's admittedly intimidating when you first log on and see the vast menu of potential plays, but that's where we come in. Below, CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani and I have each come up with a handful of best bets for Super Bowl LX that you could take into account when filling out your slips for Sunday.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Patriots total points: Under 20.5

Sullivan: New England may be on the verge of playing for a Lombardi Trophy, but they've reached the Super Bowl not because of their superstar quarterback. Instead, it's been thanks to an uptick from their defense, which has helped hide this slump the offense has been going through this postseason. Through three playoff games, New England is averaging 18 points per contest, which is the fewest of a team entering the Super Bowl since the 1979 Rams. Moreover, Drake Maye's production has dipped rather dramatically.

Drake Maye Regular season Postseason Completion percentage 72% 56% Yards per attempt 8.9 6.9 Totals TD/TO 35/11 5/5 Passer rating 113.5 84.0



Given that New England is now set to go up against the No. 1 scoring defense in the NFL in the Seahawks, I expect these offensive struggles to continue in the Super Bowl.

George Holani rushing attempts: 3+

George Holani SEA • RB • #36 Att 22 Yds 73 TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Dajani: Who is George Holani? He's Seattle's Zach Charbonnet replacement. Holani rushed three times for four yards in the NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and I think he should receive some carries on Sunday as the Seahawks look to churn clock in the second half.

Hunter Henry receiving yards: Over 38.5

Hunter Henry NE • TE • #85 TAR 87 REC 60 REC YDs 768 REC TD 7 FL 0 View Profile

Sullivan: Tight ends have been able to have success against the Seahawks this season. Seattle has given up the fifth-most receptions to the position group and, more importantly for our bet here, the sixth-most receiving yards. That makes this Super Bowl a pretty advantageous matchup for Henry, who is looking to get back on track after a quiet last two playoff games. However, the veteran is certainly capable of exceeding this number, doing so in 10 of his 20 games played this season (including playoffs). Henry has gone over this number in three of his last five games, including a 64-yard game against the Chargers in the wild-card round.

Under 45.5

Dajani: This 45.5 total is the smallest Super Bowl total since 2015, when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. But that's for good reason. The Patriots are averaging 18.0 points per game in the postseason, which are the fewest by any team headed to the Super Bowl after three playoff victories. Now they have to face the No. 1 scoring defense in Seattle? On the flip side, the Patriots defense has allowed the fewest points per game through three playoff games (8.7) since the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

Rhamondre Stevenson receptions: Over 3.5

Rhamondre Stevenson NE • RB • #38 TAR 37 REC 32 REC YDs 345 REC TD 2 FL 3 View Profile

Sullivan: Throughout the week leading into Super Bowl LX, you've probably heard all about how lethal this Seattle Seahawks defense is. While that evaluation is spot on, running backs have been able to pile up receptions against them. Over the regular season, no team gave up more catches to running backs than the Seahawks, so naturally, we'll look to attack that with one of New England's backs. There, we'll turn to Stevenson. He's only gone over this total just three times this season, but one of those instances came over this playoff run in the divisional round against Houston. To negate Seattle's pressure, I expect Drake Maye to check the ball down to his back, and Stevenson should be a main beneficiary. If New England starts to trail in this game, that only further pushes them into a pass-first game script and more opportunities for this Stevenson over to cash.

TreVeyon Henderson receiving yards: 4+

TreVeyon Henderson NE • RB • #32 TAR 42 REC 35 REC YDs 221 REC TD 1 FL 1 View Profile

Dajani: The Patriots don't really use TreVeyon Henderson as a receiving back, but Josh McDaniels could flip the script on Sunday to combat the pressure Seattle will bring. Plus, if the Patriots have to play from behind, Henderson could have more opportunities to catch passes as a check-down option.

Coin toss: Heads (-103)

Sullivan: You may think that a coin toss is a 50-50 shot, but that's technically not been the case over the life of the Super Bowl. In the previous 59 Super Bowls, it has been tails 31 times, which is 53%. The toss has also been tails in eight of the last 12 Super Bowls. You know what that tells me? HEADS IS DUE!

Drake Maye interceptions: 1+

Dajani: Drake Maye threw an interception in the wild-card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers and in the divisional round vs. the Houston Texans. This Seahawks defense will force one on Sunday.

Rashid Shaheed longest reception: Over 16.5

Sullivan: Shaheed is a home run hitter both as a receiver and returner for the Seahawks, so this number feels a little low. He's gone over it seven times this season, stretching between his time in Seattle and New Orleans, but four of those instances came as a member of the Seahawks. That includes a 51-yard catch against the Rams in the NFC Championship. With New England likely deploying star corner Christian Gonzalez onto fellow wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, there will be opportunities for Shaheed to sneak behind the secondary and for Sam Darnold to chuck it to him deep.

Rashid Shaheed anytime TD

Dajani: After studying for the Super Bowl over the last two weeks, you know what my favorite stat is that I came across from CBS Sports Research? Rashid Shaheed is the seventh player in the last 50 years to enter the Super Bowl with three return touchdowns. Three of the previous six players scored return touchdowns in the Super Bowl. Including the last two with Jacoby Jones in 2012 and Devin Hester in 2006!

Shaheed is also a dynamic downfield threat, and could be utilized in the red zone. He's my anytime TD bet.