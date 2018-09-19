Texans coach blasts Texas superintendent for race-related comment about Deshaun Watson

Texans coach Bill O'Brien had some harsh words on Wednesday for a Texas school official who posted race-related comments about Deshaun Watson on Facebook following Houston's 20-17 loss to the Titans on Sunday.

O'Brien opened up his press conference by referring to the man's comments as ignorant and idiotic.

"I don't want to waste a lot of time responding to outdated, inaccurate, ignorant, idiotic statements. I'll just let Deshaun's proven success on the field, his character off the field, speak of itself," O'Brien said, via Fox 29. "He's one of the greatest guys I've ever coached. He represents everything that's right about football, about life. His teammates respect him, his coaching staff respects him. This day in age, it's amazing that BS exists, but it does. We're moving forward. Our fans, they love Deshaun."

O'Brien then added that he was disappointed that he had to "waste a minute and a half responding to that BS."

The controversy started on Sunday after Lynn Redden, the superintendent of the Onalaska Independent School District in Texas, decided to vent about the Texans' loss on Facebook. Specifically, Redden was upset with the fact that the Texans were only able to run one play over the final 17 seconds of the game. On the play, Watson spent most of the time scrambling and eventually threw a 31-yard pass to DeAndre Hopkins, but Hopkins got tackled in the middle of the field, so the clock ran out and the game ended before the Texans could try a potential game-tying field goal.

Following the game, Redden thought he was sending a private facebook message to a friend, but instead, he ended up commenting on a game story posted to the the Houston Chronicle's public Facebook page.

"That may have been the most inept quarterback decision I've seen in the NFL," Redden wrote. "When you need precision decision making you can't count on a black quarterback."

The Chronicle reached out to Redden on Monday to get his side of the story and he basically doubled down on his opinion. Although he showed regret for his public post, he didn't show any regret for his comment.

"I wish it had never been posted," Redden said, before adding one more comment about black quarterbacks. "Over the history of the NFL, they have had limited success."

Redden hasn't been fired from his job, but the school district is looking into the situation.

"Onalaska ISD regrets that an inappropriate comment has been attributed to the district's superintendent," the district said in a statement to the Chronicle. "The OISD does not condone negative comments or actions against any race. The district values every individual and therefore the district will take the appropriate measures to address the situation expeditiously and completely."

On Waston's end, he didn't really have much to say about the incident on Wednesday.

"That's on him -- let peace be with him," Watson said, via the Chronicle. "I'm all about love."

During his press conference, the quarterback was asked if he thought Redden should lose his job.

"That's not up to me," Watson said. "I only worry about what I can control, and I'm focused on the Giants."

Texans star J.J. Watt said the entire team should move on from the very "ignorant comment."

"I don't think it deserves any attention from any of us," Watt said, via the Chronicle. "It's a very ignorant comment that doesn't deserve any more play. It's very unfortunate. I trust him (Watson). We all trust him."

As for Redden, he told the Chronicle that, although he could see why some people would view the comment as racist, he didn't mean it that way.