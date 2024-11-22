The Houston Texans are in control of the AFC South with a 7-4 record, yet haven't lived up to the preseason expectations of Super Bowl contenders to this point. Houston hasn't played at the level of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills through the first 11 weeks, while the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers have also emerged as Super Bowl contenders in the conference.

Where do the Texans stand in this equation? Houston faces the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (1 p.m. EST, CBS), a team that is in year one of a rebuild and trying to build momentum for 2025 and beyond. This game could be the quintessential "trap game" for the Texans, who are trying to break through in that pantheon of Super Bowl contenders in the AFC.

NFL on CBS play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy is calling Sunday's game between the Texans and Titans and discussed the upcoming matchup:

What have you noticed this year with C.J. Stroud compared to last year?

McCarthy: "Well I think he's been under pressure a lot more and I think that's a good thing for his development. Teams are trying to disrupt him a little bit more, and I know the numbers aren't as good as they were last season. Just think about the fact that if he gets 265 yards (Sunday), he's going to reach 7,000 yards in 27 games. There's only six quarterbacks in NFL history that have done that.

"So i think the more that he's pressured now, it will enable him to understand defenses even better. I think that's what set him aside last year compared to all the other young quarterbacks was that he understood defenses. I think he's fine. [Joe] Mixon really does help him. It's sort of akin to a hitter who gets off to a really hot start and pitchers are able to adjust to him -- and then he has to adjust to them. I think it's the same thing with Stroud."

One thing I've noticed with the Texans was they are starting to rely on Joe Mixon a lot more now that he's healthier again. Do you think he can be the driving force toward Houston competing with the AFC contenders?

McCarthy: "I do think he can. Last year they averaged under 100 yards rushing per game and this year they are averaging 137. That's a really big deal. I think that's such a change. And I was a really big fan of Devin Singletary when he was in that system last year. I think in that system he was a good piece to the puzzle, but I think Mixon is even better. He's the guy that's been in the upper echelon of the AFC all those years, and I just think he has the experience that they can offset some of the issues with the pressure by giving him the ball.

"The Cowboys are not a very good team, so you look at what he did this past week and you look at it and you're really impressed with it -- but this is probably a little bit better of a defense against the pass. So Mixon is gonna have to be relied on even more. Let's see what he does against them."

The Titans are No. 1 in pass defense. What's been the driving force behind their success this year?

McCarthy: "Well I think [Jarvis Brownlee Jr.] has been better. I know he had the terrible penalty the other day. Roger McCreary has been really good. I think what's going to be interesting for them is when Jack Gibbens went down with his injury, that does change things a little bit at linebacker. How much does that change what happens in their coverage?

"I also think that Jeffery Simmons has played really well. L'Jarius Sneed has played very well and I know he's been banged up. I don't know if he's going to be available this week, but that's the pressure (up front) that's been helping them. They also have been getting into the backfield a little bit more. They did that a little bit against the Vikings."

How would you evaluate Brian Callahan's first year on the job?

McCarthy: "I just think about how he was last year with the Bengals and I liked meeting with him. I thought he was a really good guy. It does seem like it's breaking it down, building it back up again -- just from what everybody said. ... I thought Harold Landry had some really good quotes this week about him, and that was an indication on how they feel about him in the locker room.

"I think he's been good. I think he's been hampered because of the fact [Tony] Pollard is not the same back he was with the Cowboys. [Will] Levis missed a couple games and his still evolving as a quarterback.

"So I think there has to be some patience. I do think this will be an interesting seven weeks. They got five games against divisional teams in the next seven weeks. But I do think he's been good, and I was always a big fan of Mike Vrabel, so I think it's difficult (for Callahan).

"I think his mind is good. I think his presence is good. I think they are going do be good moving forward."

Do you think Levis is going to be the guy next year?

McCarthy: "I think he probably has to be from their standpoint. There's other pieces that they need that they've got to figure out. They obviously accentuated in the offensive line over the last two drafts. I would like to see them get another wide receiver. I don't think they have to go early to get another running back, but I do think they have to go early and get another pass rusher from the edge.

"I do think Levis is probably the guy moving forward."

Azeez Al-Shaair has been banged up, but when he's on the field this defense has been completely different. What type of impact does he make for the Texans?

McCarthy: "I think you saw even last year with the kind of player that he was that this was the player he could involve into. My personal opinion is that everybody has to stay healthy in order for them to be successful because if they're not they're in trouble as they move forward.

"Just from a defensive standpoint, I just think that there has to be some presence for him to get to the quarterback. With [Will] Anderson coming back, it's going to make Al-Shaair. he knows this team (Titans), even though it's a different coaching staff. He and the rest of the linebackers complimenting the edge rushers like [Danielle] Hunter and Anderson. When they come back, I think it's only gonna enhance them."

I know the Texans are currently fourth in the AFC, but are they really No. 4?

McCarthy: "I don't want to disrespect the Steelers because what I think they're doing is really amazing, but I think it's sort of some ways interchangeable. There could be teams from other divisions that are better than the Steelers and the Texans, but I just think this Texans team is going to get better and better as the year goes on.

"I do love the fact they can balance it offensively. And if Mixon can stay healthy, I do think that will be a real key for them moving forward."