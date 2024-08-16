Tom Brady hung up his cleats and is on to his next venture as a broadcaster, but he may still harbor some bad feelings toward teams that beat him in big moments in his career. The future Hall of Famer took shots at a player on the team that beat him twice in the Super Bowl, the New York Giants.

While discussing his approach to broadcasting, Brady was explaining how there are certain ways to be critical that aren't just yelling that someone is "horrible." The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is mindful of what he says and even admitted that he may not know what goes wrong when he sees a bad play, so he doesn't want to be too harsh on one guy.

To prove his point, Brady brought up a hypothetical and his choice of player had the crowd gasping and laughing.

"Let's say Daniel Jones throws an interception," TB12 said.

The reaction from the crowd put Brady on the defensive: "I wasn't even being critical of Daniel Jones," he said before admitting, "maybe I was a little bit."

There are a lot of quarterbacks prone to interceptions who Brady could've selected, but it was Jones that first came to mind. Could be some bad memories against the Giants that has him wanting to shade their players at any given chance.

Jones has a career record of 22-36-1 with 62 touchdowns and 40 interceptions. Last season in six games, he threw six picks and went 1-5 as a starter. The 27-year-old has decreased his interception numbers year to year every season except 2024, with his most coming in his rookie year, when he threw 12.

Brady's full broadcasting schedule is not yet out, so it's unclear if he will be in the booth for any Giants games. If he is, the pressure is on for No. 8 to prove the G.O.A.T. wrong.

When discussing how he will handle things like Jones' interceptions and other bad plays, he said, he "can't just say" something was terrible on television.

When asked, "why not," he replied, "Because there's parents and there's family members and I don't want to always necessarily say it in that way. … I just don't want to be so critical, because in some ways I don't necessarily know exactly what the problem was on that play."

Brady will make his regular-season color commentating debut in Week 1 in a matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Browns in Cleveland at 4:25 p.m. ET. on Fox.