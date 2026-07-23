Why Tyreek Hill's NFL career could be in jeopardy: Eight-time Pro Bowler offers update on injured knee

It doesn't look like Tyreek Hill is very close to returning to the field. The eight-time Pro Bowler gave an update this week on his left knee, which he injured back in September.

Hill missed the final 13 games of the 2025 season after suffering the gruesome injury in a Week 4 game against the Jets. Not only did Hill suffer a dislocated kneecap, but he also tore multiple ligaments in his knee, including his ACL. In the 10 months since the injury, Hill has undergone two surgeries.

In his latest video on social media, the free agent receiver, who was cut by the Dolphins in February, admitted that he's nowhere near 100%.

"So it's about 10 months after doing two surgeries," Hill said. "My left leg is the one that I injured. I have no power in my left leg at all, so I'm trying to regain all the power back in my left leg, but it's one day at a time."

In the video, Hill showed a few clips of himself jogging, but it's clear he's still got a long way to go before he can hit the cheetah speed he's been known for throughout his NFL career.

Why Hill's NFL career could be in jeopardy

If Hill makes a comeback, it would be an impressive story, but that's not going to be easy. Over the course of his 10-year career, Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL, and the one big thing that set him apart from everyone else was his speed. And now, the problem for Hill is that it's not clear if he's going to have the explosiveness that he once had when he returns from the injury.

At this point in his recovery, Hill says he feels good, but he knows there's still a long way to go.

"That's it, my first step is just kind of rusty," Hill said.

If Hill ends up losing a step following his injury, he might have to reinvent himself, but that's not going to be easy to do at his age. The five-time All-Pro is 32 years old, which is ancient for a receiver. Receivers tend to fall off a steep cliff after hitting age 30, as CBS Sports researcher Doug Clawson pointed out back in February.

"I looked at every wide receiver with 10,000 career receiving yards to debut since 2000. They average 89.8 receiving yards per game from ages 25-29, and it falls off a cliff to 64.3 yards per game from ages 30-34," Clawson wrote.

Hill is a rare talent, but even he slowed down after hitting age 30. From his rookie year until he turned 29, Hill played eight seasons -- six with the Chiefs and two with the Dolphins -- and he averaged 81.8 receiving yards per game. During his age 30 season in 2024, that average dropped dramatically to 56.4. Hill bumped that average up to 66.4 yards per game last season, but that came over just four games, so it may not have been sustainable.

Even if he's not the same player he once was, just returning to the NFL would be remarkable, considering where he was 10 months ago.

"You know, they told me I might not be able to walk again," Hill said of his injury. "And the doctor was like, 'Bro, we don't know what's going to happen with your future.' And now, look at me."

If Hill's speed isn't what it used to be, he may have limited suitors in free agency. At this point, it's hard to say where Hill might end up, but we did look at some potential landing spots, and a reunion with the Chiefs is at the top of the list. For now, most teams will probably wait until Hill is closer to 100% before showing any interest, so it could be a month or two (or even longer) before he gets any offers.