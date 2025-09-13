The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins will meet in an AFC East divisional game at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday and both are coming into the game with a lot to prove. It's only been one week and neither team went into the 2025 season as a Super Bowl contender, but last week's performances were far less impressive than the marks they each should've hit.

The Dolphins defense let the Indianapolis Colts offense put on a clinic last week. The Colts won 33-8 and Daniel Jones' offense scored on every drive, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in at least 25 years, regular or postseason.

Mike McDaniel said the good news about the loss is that he can't see how it "could be worse," but Miami's coach may be tempting fate with that comment. The Patriots don't pose much of a threat, but going into last week, Jones certainly had his skeptics too.

Over on the New England side, things were a little better, but not much. Their 7-point loss to the Las Vegas Raiders felt larger. Mike Vrabel's debut as Patriots coach included some questionable decisions, a surprising lack of aggressiveness and not as much focus on the run game as expected.

Now, it is only Week 2, so both these teams have more than enough time to turn it around, but the question remains whether they have the pieces to do so. For morale reasons, both these clubs, who have struggled in their own right in recent years, and their fans are desperate for a win.

Who will get their first win, and first divisional win of the season? Here's how to tune into the live action, along with a prediction and the odds.

Where to watch Patriots vs. Dolphins live

Date: Sunday, Sept. 14 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

TV Channel: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -1.5; O/U 43.5 (via DraftKings)

Patriots vs. Dolphins: Need to know

Drake Maye needs to be better. Patriots quarterback Drake Maye drew some criticisms last week for his shaky play and lack of production, but let's remember what his situation is. While he isn't a rookie, this is his first season as a full-time starter. He also has a new coach in Vrabel and offensive coordinator in Josh McDaniels with a new offense to learn. As is with many quarterbacks, how he plays will make or break the season and each game. The Patriots improved this offseason, but still don't have much star power around Maye, which doesn't lend him much time to shake that rust off.

Defense, defense, defense. Defense can win ... or ... lose a game as we saw with the 'Fins last week. Their offense only found themselves in the end zone once, another area that needs to see improvement, but the defense was the real weak spot. If Miami can force Maye to make quick decisions, rattle the QB and offensive line and leave little time for plays to be executed, they'll have a better chance of forcing the mistakes early on and establishing a rhythm on defense.

Patriots history in Miami. The Patriots have a history of struggling in Miami. Away games against the Dolphins even seemed to be Kryptonite for Tom Brady back in his days with the team. The Patriots last win against Miami was in January of 2021 at Gillette Stadium and their last win in Miami was in September of 2019. They're looking to snap a four-game losing streak in the 305. Overall, they are 17-43 in road games in Miami.

Patriots vs. Dolphins prediction, pick

I don't expect to be wowed by either team, but both should prove they learned something from their Week 1 losses. I expect both offenses to give away the ball at some point. I think the Patriots take this one in a close game. Pick: Patriots, Under 43.5