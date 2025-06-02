With the Stanley Cup Playoffs moving along, the NHL is continuing the process of announcing the finalists for each of its major awards for the 2024-25 season.

During the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the league announced the finalists for the Calder Trophy, which honors the top rookie. The three finalists for the honor are Macklin Celebrini (San Jose Sharks), Lane Hutson (Montreal Canadiens) and Dustin Wolf (Calgary Flames).

Hutson became just the fourth defenseman in the modern era (since 1943-44) to lead all rookies in points (66). He joined Bobby Orr (41), Brian Leetch (71) and Quinn Hughes (53) as the only blue-liners to earn that honor. His 60 assists matched Larry Murphy (Kings, 1980-81) for the assists by a rookie defenseman in NHL history. If he wins the Calder Trophy, he'd become the third Canadiens player to win the award in the expansion era (since 1967-68) along with Brendan Gallagher (2012-13) and Ken Dryden (1971-72).

The league also recently announced that Aleksander Barkov won the Selke Trophy, his second straight. He beat out fellow Florida residents Anthony Cirelli and Sam Reinhart after another exceptional season at both ends of the ice. The Panthers captain helped the team rank among the NHL's top 10 in goals-against per contest (seventh, 2.72), while also ranking tenth with an 80.7% penalty-killing percentage.

The remainder of the NHL Awards will be announced on a daily basis through mid-May. The 2025 NHL Awards will take place in June 2025, but an exact date has yet to be announced.

Vezina Trophy

The Vezina Trophy is awarded "to the goaltender adjudged to be the best at his position."

Norris Trophy

The Norris Trophy is given to "the defensive player who demonstrates throughout the season the greatest all-round ability in the position."

Ted Lindsay Award

The Ted Lindsay Award is annually awarded to "the most outstanding player in the NHL."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche)

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche)

Hart Trophy

The Hart Trophy is given "to the player adjudged to be the most valuable to his team."

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers)

Connor Hellebuyck (Winnipeg Jets)

Selke Trophy

The Selke Trophy is awarded to "the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game."

Winner: Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers)

Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) Finalist: Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning)

Anthony Cirelli (Tampa Bay Lightning) Finalist: Sam Reinhart (Florida Panthers)

The is Barkov's second straight Selke Trophy win and the third overall in his career. Once again, he was a heavy favorite to win the award with a plus-13 goal differential at five-on-five while also taking on the toughest matchups and posting 71 points on the offensive end. It doesn't look like Barkov's Selke reign will end anytime soon.

Jack Adams Award

The Jack Adams Award is given to the head coach that "contributed the most to his team's success."

Scott Arniel (Winnipeg Jets)

Spencer Carbery (Washington Capitals)

Martin St. Louis (Montreal Canadiens)

Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

The Masterton Trophy is awarded to "the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey."

Lady Byng Trophy

The Lady Byng Trophy is annually award "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Calder Trophy

The Calder Trophy is given to "the player selected as the most proficient in his first year of competition."