The NFL will roll out a Thanksgiving Eve clash between NFC contenders with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday. The Rams are winners of four straight after a shaky start to the year, but their offense has question marks at receiver and tight end. The Packers had been playing well ahead of a blowout loss to Minnesota in Week 10. Each team is 6-4, so this is a big game for the NFC playoff picture. There are plenty of options for Packers vs. Rams first TD picks. Football fans looking to make Thanksgiving Eve first touchdown picks can claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus when they trade $25+ at one of the best prediction market apps. Get a $55 bonus after making $25 worth of trades with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

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Packers vs. Rams first touchdown scorer markets

Packers first touchdown scorer pick: Christian Watson ($0.09)

Even though Golden has more catches this year, Watson is the alpha here as he leads the team in receiving yards and touchdowns and is a big play waiting to happen. Watson is an elite receiver in the sense that he can score from anywhere on the field, be it a deep shot or as a vertical threat in the red zone. Los Angeles' defense has been great against running backs and tight ends this year, but they've given up nine passing touchdowns to wide receivers, making Watson an intriguing pick here. Trade on first touchdown scorers with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

Rams first touchdown scorer pick: Tyler Higbee ($0.06)

The Rams' offense has been hit hard with injuries this year, particularly in the passing game. Davante Adams has been out for a while now and isn't expected to return until the final few weeks of the year, and Puka Nacua is now expected to miss the rest of the season. The Rams were also dealt a blow to their talented tight end room as Terrance Ferguson will miss the remainder of 2026. The Rams use multiple tight ends as much as anyone, so with injuries piling up, my eyes turn to Higbee here. The veteran tight end caught a touchdown last week and could very well have a larger role in this offense down the stretch. Make trades on Packers vs. Rams Thanksgiving Eve with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 for a $55 bonus:

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