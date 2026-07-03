Australia vs. Egypt live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel

The 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout rounds are underway, and the round of 32 welcomes Australia and Egypt in a battle for a place in the round of 16. The two sides are on the hunt for their first-ever round of 16 appearance.

Egypt already reached a milestone by advancing into the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in the nation's history. The Pharaohs secured a spot in the knockouts with a second-place finish in Group G behind Belgium, following two draws and a 3-1 win against New Zealand during group play, though now there are some Injury concerns over Mohamed Salah, Mohamed Abdelmonem, and Ahmed Fattouh.

There's also Mohanad Lasheen, who is out on suspension for this match. If Salah's hamstring proves a bigger issue, then manager Hossam Hassan will need to make the most of their typical mid-block with Omar Marmoush and Emam Ashour.

Australia punched their ticket to the knockouts with a second-place finish in Group D. They defeated Turkey 2-0 before fizzling out of the group with a 2-0 loss to the United States and a scoreless draw with Paraguay.

The Socceroos will manage without Mathew Leckie (hamstring) and Jacob Italiano (adductor) as the duo have officially left camp. Head coach Tony Popovic will match a similar energy to Egypt with stretches of the game where they pick and choose the moments to counter and strike. The midfielders Jackson Irvine and Aiden O'Neill will work to get Nestory Irankunda going on the counters.

How to watch Australia vs. Egypt

Date: Friday, July 3 | Time: 2 p.m. ET

Location: ATT Stadium -- Dallas, Texas

TV: Fox (Eng), Telemundo (Spa) | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Odds: Australia +1250 | Draw +700 | Egypt -600

Australia vs. Egypt predicted starting lineups

Australia: Patrick Beach; Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, Lucas Herrington; Jordan Bos, Jackson Irvine, Aiden O'Neill, Aziz Behich; Cristian Volpato, Conor Metcalfe; Nestory Irankunda

Egypt: Mostafa Shobeir; Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Karim Hafez; Marwan Ateya, Hamdy Fathy; Mostafa Ziko, Mohamed Salah, Emam Ashour; Omar Marmoush

Keep up with the World Cup standings here.

Australia vs. Egypt pick, prediction

Two teams managing injuries with everything to play for will hopefully lead to some fun football for neutrals. Pick: Australia 1, Egypt 2

Check out our World Cup expert predictions.

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