UFC 329: Paddy Pimblett stuns with fast submission of Benoit Saint Denis, calls out all lightweight contenders

LAS VEGAS -- Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett is just that. Pimblett was a small underdog against Benoit Saint Denis in the co-main event of UFC 329. He didn't look like it on Saturday, putting Saint Denis to sleep in under one minute.

Saint Denis' explosiveness and top control had many people siding with him. While Pimblett's jiu-jitsu prowess was respected, there were concerns about how well he could implement it against the ex-French special forces officer. Pimblett turned out to be incredibly competent. Pimblett snatched a D'Arce choke off a failed takedown attempt, and put Saint Denis to sleep 52 seconds into the fight.

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"I said I was going to do it; everyone canceled me out because I got beat by Gaethje. But what now? What now?" Pimblett said in an animated post-fight interview. "Am I finished? Who wants it next?

"I'll beat Ilia up. I'll f---ing rematch Justin. I'll fight Max or Conor next. I don't give a f---. Give me anyone, and I'll punch their f---ing head in."

Pimblett scored the fastest UFC finish against arguably the second toughest opponent. It was a fantastic rebound from his first UFC loss to reigning undisputed champion Justin Gaethje in January's interim lightweight title fight. A fight with Ilia Topuria, with whom he's feuded for years, or tonight's headliner Conor McGregor, would be blockbuster events.