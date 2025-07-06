The WNBA announced the 12 reserves for the 2025 All-Star Game, rounding out the rosters after Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier headlined the top vote-getters among starters. The league's coaches selected three guards, five frontcourt players and four players regardless of position and conference to reserve spots. Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins and Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas were among the most notable picks.

Other guards to earn a spot in the July 19 showcase include the Washington Mystics' Sonia Citron, the Atlanta Dream's Rhyne Howard, the Indiana Fever's Kelsey Mitchell, the Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum, the Minnesota Lynx's Courtney Williams, the Storm's Gabby Williams and the Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young.

In the frontcourt, the Mystics' Kiki Iriafen, the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese and the Golden State Valkyries' Kayla Thornton round out the reserves.

Diggins earned her seventh All-Star selection while Thomas picked up her sixth. They have been named to more All-Star teams than any other reserves on the 2025 roster. This is the first All-Star selection for Citron, Iriafen, Thornton and Gabby Williams.

2025 WNBA All-Star reserves

Player Team Position All-Star Selections Sonia Citron Washington Mystics Guard 1 Skylar Diggins Seattle Storm Guard 7 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Guard 3 Kiki Iriafen Washington Mystics Frontcourt 1 Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard 3 Kelsey Plum Los Angeles Sparks Guard 4 Angel Reese Chicago Sky Frontcourt 2 Alyssa Thomas Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 6 Kayla Thornton Golden State Valkyries Frontcourt 1 Courtney Williams Minnesota Lynx Guard 2 Gabby Williams Seattle Storm Guard 1 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard 4

Clark and Collier will pick from the pools of starters and reserves in Tuesday's All-Star Draft to build the two rosters for the showcase. They will select from the remaining eight starters then round out their rosters with picks from the group of 12 reserves.

The WNBA announced last week the 10 starters with Clark and Collier leading the way with the most fan votes. No. 1 overall pick Paige Bueckers and All-Star mainstays A'ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Nneka Ogwumike were among the other notable players selected to the starting lineups. Allisha Gray and Sabrina Ionescu were the other two picks at guard, and the frontcourt includes Aliyah Boston and Satou Sabally.

2025 WNBA All-Star starters

Player Team Position All-Star Selections Paige Bueckers Dallas Wings Guard 1 Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Guard 2 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard 4 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard 3 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt 5 A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 7 Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Frontcourt 7 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt 3 Nneka Ogwumike Seattle Storm Frontcourt 10 Satou Sabally Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt 3

Clark received the most fan votes of any player with a record 1,293,526. The media and her peers, however, were slightly lower on her in the selection process and gave her the third- and ninth-most votes, respectively. Bueckers had the highest weighted score across the three voting categories as a result, with an average rank of 3.25 to Clark's 3.5.

The 2025 WNBA All-Star Game tips off at 8:30 p.m. WT on Saturday, July 19. This year's event will unfold at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, in Indianapolis, the home of the Fever.