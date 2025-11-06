2026 Unrivaled rosters, draft results: Paige Bueckers to make debut in 3-on-3 league
Kelsey Mitchell, Cameron Brink and Dominique Malonga are other big names who will make their Unrivaled debut this season
Season 2 of Unrivaled, the upstart 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will tip off in Miami on Jan. 5. The league has expanded to eight teams and 48 players this season and, while Caitlin Clark is not among them, there are some notable new names, including 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell, Cameron Brink and Dominique Malonga. On the flip side, Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu, who participated in the first season of Unrivaled, are not playing this time around.
On Wednesday night, Unrivaled revealed the results of the annual draft, which is conducted by the league's coaches. The four teams that made the playoffs in Unrivaled's inaugural season -- Rose (reigning champions), Lunar Owls, Vinyl and Laces -- were allowed to protect two players from last season's roster, while the non-playoff teams -- Phantom and Mist -- could protect one player. The protected players remained on their roster and were not eligible to be drafted by another team.
Breeze, one of two expansion clubs along with Hive, won the No. 1 overall pick via a coin flip and selected Bueckers. Hive selected Mitchell with the No. 2 pick.
Unrivaled, which was created to give WNBA players a source of competition and income during the offseason without having to travel overseas, could become even more important than usual if the labor battle between the WNBA and the WNBPA extends into the new year.
The two sides recently agreed to a 30-day extension to continue negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, but are still far apart on some key points, most notably the revenue-sharing model. If they cannot agree to a deal -- or another extension -- by the new deadline of Nov. 30, that would open up the possibility of a work stoppage.
Regardless of what happens on the WNBA front, Unrivaled will play its full season, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 5 through March. A full schedule has not yet been released.
Here are the full rosters for all eight teams:
Breeze
Coach: Noelle Quinn
|Player
|WNBA team
Paige Bueckers
Dominique Malonga
Free agent
Free agent
Cameron Brink
Los Angeles Sparks
Hive
Coach: Rena Wakama
|Player
|WNBA team
Kelsey Mitchell
Frree agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Laces
Coach: Andrew Wade
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Dallas Wings
Free agent
Lunar Owls
Coach: DJ Sackmann
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Free agent
Napheesa Collier
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Connecticut Sun
Mist
Coach: Zach O'Brien
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Breanna Stewart
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Phantom
Coach: Raneeka Hodges
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Washington Mystics
Rose
Coach: Nola Henry
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Free agent
Azurá Stevens
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Vinyl
Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon
|Player
|WNBA team
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Free agent
Player development pool
This season, Unrivaled has created a player development pool. These players are not on a roster to begin the season, but will be in Miami to train and will be eligible to suit up for any club in the event of injuries or other absences.
- Hailey Van Lith (Chicago Sky)
- Aziaha James (Dallas Wings)
- Haley Jones (Free agent)
- Emily Engstler (Free agent)
- Laeticia Amihere (Free agent)
- Makayla Timpson (Indiana Fever)