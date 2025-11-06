bueckers-getty.png
Season 2 of Unrivaled, the upstart 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will tip off in Miami on Jan. 5. The league has expanded to eight teams and 48 players this season and, while Caitlin Clark is not among them, there are some notable new names, including 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell, Cameron Brink and Dominique Malonga. On the flip side, Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu, who participated in the first season of Unrivaled, are not playing this time around. 

On Wednesday night, Unrivaled revealed the results of the annual draft, which is conducted by the league's coaches. The four teams that made the playoffs in Unrivaled's inaugural season -- Rose (reigning champions), Lunar Owls, Vinyl and Laces -- were allowed to protect two players from last season's roster, while the non-playoff teams -- Phantom and Mist -- could protect one player. The protected players remained on their roster and were not eligible to be drafted by another team. 

Breeze, one of two expansion clubs along with Hive, won the No. 1 overall pick via a coin flip and selected Bueckers. Hive selected Mitchell with the No. 2 pick. 

Unrivaled, which was created to give WNBA players a source of competition and income during the offseason without having to travel overseas, could become even more important than usual if the labor battle between the WNBA and the WNBPA extends into the new year. 

The two sides recently agreed to a 30-day extension to continue negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, but are still far apart on some key points, most notably the revenue-sharing model. If they cannot agree to a deal -- or another extension -- by the new deadline of Nov. 30, that would open up the possibility of a work stoppage. 

Regardless of what happens on the WNBA front, Unrivaled will play its full season, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 5 through March. A full schedule has not yet been released. 

Here are the full rosters for all eight teams:

Breeze 

Coach: Noelle Quinn

PlayerWNBA team

Paige Bueckers

Dallas Wings

Rickea Jackson

Los Angeles Sparks

Dominique Malonga

Seattle Storm

Aari McDonald

Free agent

Kate Martin

Free agent

Cameron Brink

Los Angeles Sparks

Hive 

Coach: Rena Wakama

PlayerWNBA team

Kelsey Mitchell

Frree agent

Sonia Citron

Washington Mystics

Ezi Magbegor

Free agent

Natisha Hiedeman

Free agent

Saniya Rivers

Connecticut Sun

Monique Billings

Free agent

Laces

Coach: Andrew Wade

PlayerWNBA team

Jackie Young

Free agent

Brittney Sykes

Free agent

Alyssa Thomas

Free agent

Jordin Canada

Free agent

Maddy Siegrist

Dallas Wings

Naz Hillmon

Free agent

Lunar Owls

Coach: DJ Sackmann

PlayerWNBA team

Skylar Diggins

Free agent

Marina Mabrey

Free agent

Napheesa Collier

Free agent

Rachel Banham

Free agent

Rebecca Allen

Free agent

Aaliyah Edwards

Connecticut Sun

Mist

Coach: Zach O'Brien

PlayerWNBA team

Allisha Gray

Free agent

Breanna Stewart

Free agent

Alanna Smith

Free agent

Veronica Burton

Free agent

Arike Ogunbowale

Free agent

Li Yueru

Free agent

Phantom

Coach: Raneeka Hodges

PlayerWNBA team

Kelsey Plum

Free agent

Satou Sabally

Free agent

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Dana Evans

Free agent

Natasha Cloud

Free agent

Kiki Iriafen

Washington Mystics

Rose

Coach: Nola Henry

PlayerWNBA team

Chelsea Gray

Free agent

Kahleah Copper

Free agent

Azurá Stevens

Free agent

Sug Sutton

Free agent

Lexie Hull

Free agent

Shakira Austin

Free agent

Vinyl

Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

PlayerWNBA team

Courtney Williams

Free agent

Rhyne Howard

Free agent

Dearica Hamby

Free agent

Erica Wheeler

Free agent

Rae Burrell

Free agent

Brittney Griner

Free agent

Player development pool

This season, Unrivaled has created a player development pool. These players are not on a roster to begin the season, but will be in Miami to train and will be eligible to suit up for any club in the event of injuries or other absences. 