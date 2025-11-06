Season 2 of Unrivaled, the upstart 3-on-3 league founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart, will tip off in Miami on Jan. 5. The league has expanded to eight teams and 48 players this season and, while Caitlin Clark is not among them, there are some notable new names, including 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers, Kelsey Mitchell, Cameron Brink and Dominique Malonga. On the flip side, Angel Reese and Sabrina Ionescu, who participated in the first season of Unrivaled, are not playing this time around.

On Wednesday night, Unrivaled revealed the results of the annual draft, which is conducted by the league's coaches. The four teams that made the playoffs in Unrivaled's inaugural season -- Rose (reigning champions), Lunar Owls, Vinyl and Laces -- were allowed to protect two players from last season's roster, while the non-playoff teams -- Phantom and Mist -- could protect one player. The protected players remained on their roster and were not eligible to be drafted by another team.

Breeze, one of two expansion clubs along with Hive, won the No. 1 overall pick via a coin flip and selected Bueckers. Hive selected Mitchell with the No. 2 pick.

Unrivaled, which was created to give WNBA players a source of competition and income during the offseason without having to travel overseas, could become even more important than usual if the labor battle between the WNBA and the WNBPA extends into the new year.

The two sides recently agreed to a 30-day extension to continue negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, but are still far apart on some key points, most notably the revenue-sharing model. If they cannot agree to a deal -- or another extension -- by the new deadline of Nov. 30, that would open up the possibility of a work stoppage.

Regardless of what happens on the WNBA front, Unrivaled will play its full season, which is scheduled to run from Jan. 5 through March. A full schedule has not yet been released.

Here are the full rosters for all eight teams:

Breeze

Coach: Noelle Quinn

Hive

Coach: Rena Wakama

Laces

Coach: Andrew Wade

Lunar Owls

Coach: DJ Sackmann

Mist

Coach: Zach O'Brien

Phantom

Coach: Raneeka Hodges

Rose

Coach: Nola Henry

Vinyl

Coach: Teresa Weatherspoon

Player development pool

This season, Unrivaled has created a player development pool. These players are not on a roster to begin the season, but will be in Miami to train and will be eligible to suit up for any club in the event of injuries or other absences.