And just like that, the calendar has flipped to March and another regular season of NCAA women's basketball is over. Major conference tournaments began Wednesday and will be followed by the NCAA Tournament later this month. Then, shortly after another national champion is crowned, it will be time for the 2026 WNBA Draft -- assuming a new collective bargaining agreement is in place.

The league and the Women's National Basketball Players Association remain in a stalemate, and there has been significant drama surrounding the union in recent days. Notably, a leaked letter from Breanna Stewart and Kelsey Plum to WNBPA leadership expressed their "serious concerns" about how non-player union leadership is handling negotiations.

If a deal is not in place by next Tuesday, the start of the 2026 season will be in jeopardy, per the league's reported timeline. With no CBA in place, the league has not been able to hold key offseason agenda items such as the double expansion draft for the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, and free agency, which features over 100 players this year.

Because free agency has not taken place, and some teams only have a few players under contract for 2026, it's harder than ever to produce a mock draft. This is the reality teams are facing, however, and it's possible the draft will take place before free agency, depending on what happens with the CBA negotiations.

For the second year in a row, the Dallas Wings have the No. 1 overall pick. But unlike last year, when they selected Paige Bueckers, there's no obvious choice, and they have a franchise- and league-altering decision ahead of them.

Ahead of March Madness, here's a look at how the first round might shake out with CBS Sports' 2026 WNBA Mock Draft 2.0.

Note: As expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire will be slotted into the first round after the lottery. A coin flip will determine which team receives the No. 6 pick and which team receives the No. 7 pick. CBS Sports flipped a coin to simulate that process and the Tempo were the winners. Thus, for the sake of this mock, they have been given the No. 6 pick.

1. Dallas Wings: Awa Fam -- C, Spain

Season stats: 7.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals | 52.9% FG, 30.8% 3FG, 60% FT

Fam, a 19-year-old, 6-foot-4 center out of Spain, has the most potential of anyone in this class, and should be the first international player to go first overall since Lauren Jackson in 2001. She's an excellent athlete and a highly skilled offensive player who has shown in EuroLeague that she's already able to hold her own against WNBA opponents. Fam would be a perfect pick-and-roll partner for Paige Bueckers, and the two would give the Wings a strong foundation for both the present and future.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Olivia Miles -- G, TCU

Season stats: 20.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.9 steals | 49.3% FG, 34.9% 3FG, 84.3% FT

The Lynx have been one of the league's best offensive teams in the last two seasons despite the fact that they play without a traditional point guard. Enter Miles, one of the best playmaking prospects in recent memory -- and possibly ever. She is a true savant, capable of throwing every pass in the book with both hands. Imagine the Lynx's offense with Miles running pick-and-roll with Napheesa Collier or spraying the ball out to their shooters. Plus, the Lynx have the defensive infrastructure to cover for Miles.

3. Seattle Storm: Azzi Fudd -- G, UConn

Season stats: 17.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2.5 steals | 49% FG, 45.1% 3FG, 95% FT

It's not hyperbole to call Fudd one of the best 3-point shooting prospects ever. She has textbook form, a lightning-quick release and the ability to shoot off movement, which makes her far more dangerous than a spot-up shooter. Fudd is making 45.1% of her 6.9 3-point attempts per game, and will walk into the WNBA as one of the league's best outside threats, which makes her a perfect fit for a Storm team that has had plenty of spacing issues in recent seasons. Additionally, Fudd has made major strides on the defensive end, particularly as a help defender.

4. Washington Mystics: Lauren Betts -- C, UCLA

Season stats: 16.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2 blocks, 1 steal | 55.8% FG, 67.8% FT

As a traditional center in a rapidly evolving game, Betts is a polarizing prospect. Even so, it's hard to imagine her falling past the Mystics at No. 4. She's 6-foot-7 with elite defensive instincts, particularly around the basket, and finishes efficiently in the paint on the other end. No matter how much the game changes, there's always going to be a place for bigs who can protect the rim like Betts, and the Mystics, who traded Aaliyah Edwards last season and could lose Shakira Austin and Stefanie Dolson in free agency, will likely be in need of frontcourt help.

5. Chicago Sky: Kiki Rice -- G, UCLA

Season stats: 15.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.5 steals | 50.3% FG, 38.7% 3FG, 89.2% FT

Rice has steadily improved throughout her time at UCLA, which has culminated in a stellar senior season. She's a high-level perimeter defender with the size to guard multiple positions, a strong rebounder and has turned herself into a reliable outside shooter. And, perhaps most importantly as it pertains to the Sky, she's an organizer who knows how to make life easier for her teammates. Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso would benefit significantly from playing with Rice.

6. Toronto Tempo: Flau'jae Johnson -- G, LSU

Season stats: 13.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals | 46.2% FG, 40.3% 3FG, 67.9% FT

Johnson hasn't been able to consistently hit the highs she did last season for LSU, and it's fair to wonder if she would have been better off turning pro last year. If she ends up sliding out of the lottery, that will be great news for the expansion franchises. Despite a disappointing senior campaign, Johnson remains an extremely dynamic and exciting guard who could be a franchise cornerstone, both on and off the court. If you're starting a team from scratch, a three-level scorer who is also willing to defend is a good place to start.

7. Portland Fire: Nell Angloma -- F, France

Season stats: 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1 steals | 46.2% FG, 32.4% 3FG, 80% FT

Angloma has been one of the biggest risers in this class thanks to a breakout EuroCup campaign for BLMA in her native France. She's a big, athletic wing who excels in transition and loves to get downhill into the paint. Still only 19 years old, she has a ton of upside, especially if she continues to develop her jumper. It's also worth noting that general manager Vanja Cernivic and coach Alex Sarama have roots in Europe, and Cernivic was hired from the Valkyries, who took 19-year-old Juste Jocyte with their first ever draft pick last year.

8. Golden State Valkyries: Gianna Kneepkens -- G, UCLA

Season stats: 13.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.1 steals | 53% FG, 45.7% 3FG, 94.1% FT

The Valkyries' 29.9 3-point attempts per game and 1,314 total 3-point attempts in 2025 were both single-season records, but they shot just 32.5% from behind the arc, which ranked 11th in the league. Kneepkens, who is well on her way to a 50/40/90 season, is shooting 45.7% on 5.2 3-point attempts per game for UCLA, and is a career 43.7% shooter from 3-point range. There may not be a better fit in this draft than Kneepkens and the Valkyries.

9. Washington Mystics: Gabriela Jaquez -- G, UCLA

Season stats: 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.1 steals | 54.5% FG, 41% 3FG, 88.4% FT

Jaquez has shot up draft boards thanks to a career dseason for UCLA. She may not have as much upside as some other players, but as her brother, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez, told CBS Sports last month, she's a perfect "plug-and-play" wing. Jaquez has a non-stop motor, is willing to do the dirty work and always seems to be in the right place at the right time. Plus, she's much improved as a 3-point shooter. She's an additive player who would help fill in the gaps for the Mystics' young core.

10. Indiana Fever: Raven Johnson -- G, South Carolina

Season stats: 10 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.6 steals | 49.6% FG, 38% 3FG, 84.1% FT

Johnson, who boasts a 6-foot-2 wingspan, is an unbelievable perimeter defender and will be able to make an immediate impact on that side of the ball. She's always been able to defend, though, and the significant strides she's made as a playmaker and 3-point shooter during her senior season at South Carolina are why she's now a projected first-round pick. Last season showed how much the Fever benefited from having a defensive-minded guard who could handle the ball and run in transition next to Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

11. Washington Mystics: Marta Suarez -- F, TCU

Season stats: 17.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 steals | 48% FG, 39% 3FG, 88.6% FT

In a vacuum, Suarez would be a reach at No. 11, but fit matters when you're making your sixth first-round pick in the last two years and already have your future core in place. The Mystics took the fewest 3-pointers in the league (17.7 per game) by a wide margin last season and desperately need someone who can help space the floor. There aren't many stretch fours who can shoot like Suarez, who is at 39% on 5.7 3-point attempts per game this season.

12. Connecticut Sun: Ta'Niya Latson -- G, South Carolina

Season stats: 14.6 points,3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals | 49.8% FG, 33.3% 3FG, 80% FT

Latson led the nation in scoring last season for Florida State, but her usage rate and numbers are way down this season in an off-ball role for a much deeper South Carolina team. Playing for Dawn Staley may pay off in the long run, but it appears to have hurt her draft stock. How much value does she have if she's not the focal point of the offense? If she's still on the board at this point, though, she would be a no-brainer pick for the Sun, who could really use some scoring juice in their backcourt.

13. Atlanta Dream: Janiah Barker -- F, Tennessee

Season stats: 14 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals | 46.7% FG, 36.4% 3FG, 72.8% FT

The Dream won 30 games in Karl Smesko's first season in charge, but they didn't have the personnel to properly implement his 3-point heavy system, and their offensive limitations were exposed in the playoffs. Barker could be the answer. She's been extremely inconsistent throughout her college career, but her upside as a dynamic offensive big is undeniable. This season, she's shooting a career-high 36.4% on 3.8 3-point attempts per game.

14. Seattle Storm: Iyana Martín -- G, Spain

Season stats: 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1.6 steals | 45.7% FG, 32.6% 3FG, 81.8% FT

The 19-year-old Martín was the EuroLeague Young Player of the Year in 2025, and is an incredible playmaker. She has been up-and-down over in Spain this season, however, and is likely a few years away from being an impact player in the W. We'll see what happens in free agency, but it's hard to imagine there will be room for two rookies in Seattle's rotation, so Martín could make a lot of sense as a draft-and-stash pick for the Storm with their second first-round selection.

15. Connecticut Sun: Madina Okot -- C, South Carolina

Season stats:14 points, 10.9 rebounds, 1.4 steals, 1.6 blocks | 59.8% FG, 69.3% FT

Okot never even picked up a basketball until 2020, and has only played two years of high-level basketball since arriving in the States from her native Kenya. She's trying to get an extra year of eligibility, but it's unclear if the NCAA will grant that. If she does remain in this class, she would be a good upside play for the Sun with their second pick of the night. She needs more time to develop, but there are times when her athleticism and defensive potential really pop.