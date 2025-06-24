The Indiana Fever are back below .500, as they've dropped consecutive road games to the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces to move to 6-7 on the season. Caitlin Clark has really struggled shooting the ball in those contests, going 1-for-17 from beyond the arc in her past two games. Now the Fever take on the Seattle Storm, with the opening tip slated for Tuesday night at 10 p.m. ET on NBA TV.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks. Wetzel and Barzilai went 202-111-2 (+57.9 units) during the 2024 WNBA season and posted a 147-88-1 (+47.1 units) during the 2024-25 NCAA season. In the 2023 WNBA season, they finished 238-185-1 (+29.5 units).

Here are Barzilai and Wetzel's top Fever-Storm picks for Tuesday, June 24:

Storm -1 (-110)

Caitlin Clark Under 9.5 assists (-114)

Storm -1

The Storm have been a little inconsistent at times, and the Fever may be hungry coming off of a two-game losing streak. However, Indiana is also on the last leg of a week-long West Coast road trip, and Seattle has been the better team on paper even when you account for the time Clark missed.

Getting essentially a pick'em in Seattle means sportsbooks seem to disagree with that and would favor Indiana on a neutral court. That gives us good value on Seattle, so take advantage before the line gets higher.

Caitlin Clark under 9.5 assists (-114)

While Clark has improved her assist average from 8.4 in her rookie campaign to 8.9 this season, it's still well below the 9.5 mark that books tend to post for her. When the under is juiced or when facing an inferior defense, that 9.5 may make sense, but at standard juice on the road against a quality Storm defense, this line is too high.

Clark was under this in all four matchups with Seattle last season, so bet on that streak to continue in this one.