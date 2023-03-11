It is the penultimate day of the season, and we have just one day until Selection Sunday. Here are some of the things I am keeping an eye on during Saturday's busy slate.

The battle for the final No. 1 seed comes down to Purdue vs. UCLA. The Bruins are already without Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year Jalen Clark. Then, in Friday's Pac-12 semifinal against Oregon, Adem Bona went down with an apparent shoulder injury and did not return. UCLA won comfortably anyway.

The Bruins will face Arizona for the Pac-12 Tournament championship Saturday. A victory for the Bruins could secure a No. 1 seed, but it may still depend on what Purdue does.

The Boilermakers got by their old nemesis Rutgers on Friday and will play potential bid-stealer Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals this afternoon. The Buckeyes are the No. 13 seed and have won three straight games to get here. Friday, they took down No. 4 seed Michigan State.

Bracketology top seeds

Bubble teams will be closely monitoring the Conference USA final today between Florida Atlantic and UAB. The Owls are likely an at-large team win or lose, but UAB has to win to be a potential bid-stealer. At the moment, it would be Rutgers' spot in the bracket at stake.

NCAA Tournament locks

Locks based on résumé: 28 | Automatic bids secured: 14 of 32 | At-large spots up-for-grabs: 8

On the cutline









Bubble teams in action Saturday



Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. | ESPN – Vanderbilt is one of only two teams on the bubble still playing. The Commodores took down Kentucky for the second time in ten days on Friday and will face Texas A&M in the SEC semifinals. The Aggies won the only regular-season meeting between these teams on their home court on Jan. 28.

Utah St. vs. San Diego State, 6 p.m. | CBS – Another bubble team is playing for a conference title this evening. Utah State, among the "Last Four In" the field, will face San Diego State for the Mountain West championship. The Aggies should be in the field win or lose as an at-large team unless we get a few bid stealers.



All references to NCAA Tournament selection records and trends refer only to tournaments going back to 1994 with the exception of 2021. Due to shortened schedules and a relatively small number of nonconference games in 2021, those rankings were not reliable enough to be considered.