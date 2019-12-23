College basketball rankings: Gonzaga becomes the sixth team to earn the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll

The Zags are No. 1 after Kansas lost at Villanova and only lasted one week at the top

Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings, the sixth different team this season to earn the top spot in the poll. The Bulldogs jumped one spot over the last week past Kansas, which dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 after falling on the road to Villanova over the weekend. Gonzaga notched home wins this week over North Carolina and Eastern Washington.

The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season with their lone loss coming in late November to Michigan. Since then, they've won five-straight, with wins over Texas Southern and Eastern Washington book-ending a three-game stretch of impressive wins over top-45 KenPom teams: Washington, Arizona and North Carolina. They earned 54 out of 65 possible first-place votes.

It's a tribute to what Mark Few has built at Gonzaga that it has reached the No. 1 spot, and Monday's achievement is a continuation of stayed success. Four of the last eight seasons have consisted at Gonzaga reaching No. 1 in the rankings, with its last time at No. 1 taking place in the penultimate update last season.

Sitting behind Gonzaga is a reshuffled top five that includes rising Ohio State, which jumped three spots up to No. 2 this week. Ohio State received nine first-place votes. Followed by the Buckeyes, Louisville and Duke held steady at No. 3 and 4, respectively, with Kansas rounding out the top five. Oregon, Baylor, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova make up the remaining top 10.

AP Top 25

RankTeamRecordPointsLW
1 Gonzaga  13-1 1608 2
2 Ohio State 11-1 1520 5
3 Louisville 11-1 1460 3
4 Duke 10-1 1520 4
5 Kansas 9-2 1388 1
6 Oregon 10-2 1286 8
7 Baylor 9-1 1207 10
8 Auburn 11-0 1107 12
9 Memphis 10-1 1040 11
10 Villanova 9-2 950 18
11 Michigan 9-3 889 14
12 Butler 11-1 853 17
13 Maryland 10-2 785 7
14 Michigan State 9-3 775 15
15 San Diego State 12-0 763 20
16 Virginia 9-2 595 9
17 Florida State 10-2 583 19
18 Dayton 9-2 541 13
19 Kentucky 8-3 411 6
20 Penn State 10-2 332 23
21 Washington 9-2 326 22
22 West Virginia 10-1 229 25
23 Texas Tech 8-3 178 24
24 Arizona 10-3 153 16
25 Iowa 8-3 125 NR

Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1

Our Latest Stories