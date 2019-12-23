College basketball rankings: Gonzaga becomes the sixth team to earn the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 poll
The Zags are No. 1 after Kansas lost at Villanova and only lasted one week at the top
Gonzaga is the new No. 1 team in the latest AP Top 25 college basketball rankings, the sixth different team this season to earn the top spot in the poll. The Bulldogs jumped one spot over the last week past Kansas, which dropped from No. 1 to No. 5 after falling on the road to Villanova over the weekend. Gonzaga notched home wins this week over North Carolina and Eastern Washington.
The Bulldogs are 13-1 on the season with their lone loss coming in late November to Michigan. Since then, they've won five-straight, with wins over Texas Southern and Eastern Washington book-ending a three-game stretch of impressive wins over top-45 KenPom teams: Washington, Arizona and North Carolina. They earned 54 out of 65 possible first-place votes.
It's a tribute to what Mark Few has built at Gonzaga that it has reached the No. 1 spot, and Monday's achievement is a continuation of stayed success. Four of the last eight seasons have consisted at Gonzaga reaching No. 1 in the rankings, with its last time at No. 1 taking place in the penultimate update last season.
Sitting behind Gonzaga is a reshuffled top five that includes rising Ohio State, which jumped three spots up to No. 2 this week. Ohio State received nine first-place votes. Followed by the Buckeyes, Louisville and Duke held steady at No. 3 and 4, respectively, with Kansas rounding out the top five. Oregon, Baylor, Auburn, Memphis and Villanova make up the remaining top 10.
AP Top 25
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|LW
|1
|Gonzaga
|13-1
|1608
|2
|2
|Ohio State
|11-1
|1520
|5
|3
|Louisville
|11-1
|1460
|3
|4
|Duke
|10-1
|1520
|4
|5
|Kansas
|9-2
|1388
|1
|6
|Oregon
|10-2
|1286
|8
|7
|Baylor
|9-1
|1207
|10
|8
|Auburn
|11-0
|1107
|12
|9
|Memphis
|10-1
|1040
|11
|10
|Villanova
|9-2
|950
|18
|11
|Michigan
|9-3
|889
|14
|12
|Butler
|11-1
|853
|17
|13
|Maryland
|10-2
|785
|7
|14
|Michigan State
|9-3
|775
|15
|15
|San Diego State
|12-0
|763
|20
|16
|Virginia
|9-2
|595
|9
|17
|Florida State
|10-2
|583
|19
|18
|Dayton
|9-2
|541
|13
|19
|Kentucky
|8-3
|411
|6
|20
|Penn State
|10-2
|332
|23
|21
|Washington
|9-2
|326
|22
|22
|West Virginia
|10-1
|229
|25
|23
|Texas Tech
|8-3
|178
|24
|24
|Arizona
|10-3
|153
|16
|25
|Iowa
|8-3
|125
|NR
Others receiving votes: Wichita State 112, Colorado 79, Xavier 68, DePaul 54, Indiana 45, Liberty 40, Utah State 36, Saint Mary's 29, Marquette 28, Tennessee 24, Northern Iowa 23, Creighton 12, Purdue 11, Georgetown 9, Stanford 7, BYU 4, St. John's 4, Virginia Tech 3, Seton Hall 2, East Tennessee State 1, Yale 1
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll: Zags, Ohio State Nos. 1-2
The Zags and Buckeyes top the updated top 25 Coaches Poll rankings after strong weeks
-
Pitino, Adidas settle federal lawsuit
After a legal battle spanning more than two years, the parties have reached a settlement agreement
-
Top 25 And 1: Why Ohio State is No. 1
The Buckeyes are 11-1 with wins over Kentucky, Villanova, Penn State and North Carolina
-
Top 25 And 1: Ohio State reclaims No. 1
Ohio State is 11-1 with blowout victories over Villanova, Penn State and North Carolina
-
Ohio State might be nation's best
The Buckeyes pulled away from UK even after Kaleb Wesson fouled out late in OSU's victory in...
-
Kentucky vs. Ohio State preview
Kentucky and OSU head to Vegas for a huge Saturday showdown in the CBS Sports Classic
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic
-
No. 5 Ohio State holds off No. 6 UK
Ohio State clamped down on Kentucky in the final minutes and held on for a 71-65 victory