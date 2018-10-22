College basketball rankings: Kansas earns preseason No. 1 spot in AP Top 25 poll ahead of No. 2 Kentucky

No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 Duke are behind the Jayhawks and Wildcats to start the season

Kansas is No. 1 and Kentucky No. 2 in the preseason edition of the AP Top 25 poll, which was released on Monday. It's the first time since the 2009-2010 season the Jayhawks will begin the season atop the AP poll and just the third time in program history, the other occurrence coming in 2004-2005.

Both previous times KU opened the season at No. 1 it failed to advance past the Sweet 16 of the Big Dance.

Kansas is hardly the unanimous No. 1 to open the season. Seven teams in total garnered first-place votes by voters; Kansas with 37, Kentucky with 19, Gonzaga with 1, Duke with 4, Virginia with 2, Tennessee with 1 and reigning NCAA champion Villanova with 1.

Bill Self's Jayhawks have both experience and young talent in Lawrence to give them a realistic shot at winning their 15th consecutive Big 12 title -- and potentially more. Back is Udoka Azuibuike, Lagerald VickMarcus Garrett and Mitch Lightfoot, as well as newly-eligible transfers like former Memphis standout Dedric Lawson and former Cal standout Charlie Moore. The No. 5 recruiting class in the country, headlined by five-stars Quentin Grimes and Devon Dotson, only adds to the hype it will bring into the season.

Behind Kansas and Kentucky is Gonzaga, Duke and Virginia rounding out the preseason top-5. Below is a look at the full top-25, with first-place votes in parentheses.

AP Top 25

RankSchoolLast seasonPointsPrevious
1Kansas (37)31-81,5814
2Kentucky (19)26-111,52918
3Gonzaga (1)32-51,4618
4Duke (4)29-81,4529
5Virginia (2)31-31,2861
6Tennessee (1)26-91,26813
7Nevada29-81,23024
8North Carolina26-111,22110
9Villanova (1)36-41,0852
10Michigan State30-51,0245
11Auburn26-897419
12Kansas State25-12922-
13West Virginia26-1167815
14Oregon23-13638-
15Virginia Tech21-12630-
16Syracuse23-14620-
17Florida State23-12530-
18Mississippi State25-12451-
19Michigan33-84377
20TCU21-12311-
21UCLA21-12297-
22Clemson25-1026820
23LSU18-15187-
24Purdue30-717011
25Washington21-13165-

Others receiving votes: Loyola-Chicago 162, Marquette 124, Indiana 98, Florida 71, Nebraska 35, Maryland 28, Wisconsin 24, Notre Dame 22, Cincinnati 21, UCF 15, Alabama 15, Arizona 14, Buffalo 14, Louisville 11, Miami 10, San Diego State 9, Texas Tech 6, Southern Cal 6, Butler 6, Texas 5, St. John's 3, Arizona State 3, Providence 2, Xavier 2, Davidson 1, Missouri 1, Marshall 1, NC State 1.

Our Latest Stories