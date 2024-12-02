Kansas is No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 29th consecutive day to start this season, which is apparently confusing for some given that I noted on Friday's Eye On College Basketball Podcast that Auburn currently has the sport's best body of work.
"Then why do you have Kansas No. 1?"
Fair question.
Let me explain: I've had Kansas No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 since April 19 — right after the Jayhawks added Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr to the roster. I kept them there throughout the entire rest of the preseason. And, four weeks into this season, KU has simply given me no reason to drop them from the top spot while starting 7-0 with victories over Duke, Michigan State and North Carolina.
"But I thought you said Auburn has the sport's best resume?"
I did!
Now let me tell you how I can say that and do this, please: At some point, we'll reach a day in the season when all of the great teams will have nice wins and a loss or two, and that's when I'll turn to ranking schools largely based on little more than their bodies of work in an attempt to replicate how the selection committee might be viewing things on any given morning.
But we're not there yet.
My quickest explanation is that if I think, or anybody else thinks, a school is entering the season as the sport's best team, there's no great reason to move off of that opinion until something happens that compels you to do so. And, through the first four weeks of this season, nothing has compelled me to move undefeated Kansas from No. 1 -- and I write that with an immense amount of respect for what Auburn has accomplished while also starting 7-0 with wins over Houston, Iowa State, Memphis and North Carolina. It's just that the team I thought would be the best since April is also still undefeated.
So Bruce Pearl's Tigers remain No. 2 in the Top 25 And 1.
And if that explanation doesn't make sense to you, try this one: The Celtics are the favorite to win the NBA title at +230, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. So, for the sake of this conversation, let's call Boston the NBA's best team. Now imagine if Boston got dropped into college basketball for some reason. Needless to say, I would've ranked the Celtics No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 heading into the season, mostly because I just think college wings would really struggle with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Now imagine if the Celtics opened the season with the same first seven games as Kansas and won them all by the same margins.
You know what that would mean?
It would mean that the Auburn Tigers, right now, would have a better body of work than the Boston Celtics based on the first seven games that each team has played — but would anybody question why, under these hypothetical circumstances, I'd keep Boston ahead of Auburn?
Of course not.
And that's all I'm doing here.
To be clear, no, I'm not comparing the Kansas Jayhawks to the Boston Celtics. That's silly, obviously. All I'm doing is emphasizing that, one month into this season, it's not a contradiction to acknowledge Auburn has the sport's best resume while standing by a belief that the also-undefeated team I thought would be the sport's best team — in this case, Kansas — is still the sport's best team.
(If you don't understand that, stay confused. I give up.)
The good news is that this will all work itself out in time — perhaps as early as Wednesday when both Kansas and Auburn play theoretical tough road games. The Jayhawks are at Creighton. The Tigers are at Duke. If one of them wins while the other loses, this Kansas-Auburn mini-debate will cease to exist. And if both happen to lose, which is definitely possible, then we'll have a really interesting discussion Thursday morning about who should be No. 1.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Kansas
|KJ Adams finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-51 win over Furman. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Creighton.
|--
|7-0
|2
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds in Wednesday's 90-76 win over Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Duke.
|--
|7-0
|3
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 24 points and three assists in Wednesday's 99-71 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against Marquette.
|--
|5-1
|4
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 94-62 win over Western Carolina. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday at Iowa State.
|--
|8-0
|5
Tennessee
|Felix Okpara finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-35 win over UT Martin. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Syracuse.
|--
|7-0
|6
Kentucky
|Jaxson Robinson finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Friday's 105-76 win over Georgia State. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Clemson.
|--
|7-0
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds in Friday's 80-78 win over Ole Miss. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Penn State.
|--
|7-1
|8
Duke
|Tyrese Proctor finished with 13 points and four assists in Friday's 70-48 win over Seattle. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Auburn.
|--
|5-2
|9
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 74-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|--
|8-0
|10
Gonzaga
|Ben Gregg finished with 24 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 90-65 win over Davidson. The Zags' next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|7-1
|11
Oregon
|Nate Bittle finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over Alabama. The Ducks' next game is Wednesday at USC.
|--
|8-0
|12
Alabama
|Mark Sears was 3 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 83-81 loss to Oregon. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at North Carolina.
|--
|6-2
|13
Baylor
|Jayden Nunn finished with 23 points and four assists in Wednesday's 91-60 win over New Orleans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday at UConn.
|--
|5-2
|14
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty finished with four turnovers and one assist in Wednesday's 90-76 loss to Auburn. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Tech.
|--
|6-1
|15
Michigan St.
|Jaden Akins finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime win over North Carolina. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Minnesota.
|--
|6-2
|16
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis was 6-of-18 from the field in Wednesday's 94-91 overtime loss to Michigan State. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|4-3
|17
Illinois
|Kasparas Jakucionis finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 90-77 win over Arkansas. The Illini's next game is Friday at Northwestern.
|--
|6-1
|18
Pittsburgh
|Jaland Lowe finished with 28 points and four rebounds in Friday's 91-90 overtime win over Ohio State. The Panthers' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State.
|--
|7-1
|19
Ohio St.
|Meechie Johnson was 3 of 9 from the field with four turnovers in Friday's 91-90 overtime loss to Pitt. The Buckeyes' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|--
|5-2
|20
Texas
|Tre Johnson finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Friday's 90-68 win over Delaware State. The Longhorns' next game is Wednesday at NC State.
|--
|6-1
|21
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 19 points and three blocks in Friday's 88-51 win over Wichita State. The Gators' next game is Wednesday against Virginia.
|--
|8-0
|22
Cincinnati
|Simas Lukosius finished with 16 points and four assists in Wednesday's 77-59 win over Alabama State. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday at Villanova.
|--
|6-0
|23
Ole Miss
|Dre Davis was 2 of 11 from the field in Friday's 80-78 loss to Purdue. The Rebels' next game is Tuesday at Louisville.
|--
|6-1
|24
Dayton
|Enoch Cheeks finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 85-67 win over UConn. The Flyers' next game is Tuesday against Western Michigan.
|--
|6-2
|25
San Diego St.
|Miles Byrd finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 73-70 overtime win over Houston. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State.
|--
|4-2
|26
Houston
|Joseph Tugler was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 73-70 overtime loss to San Diego State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|4-3