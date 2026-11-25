Duke basketball has been in the news for all the wrong reasons after getting clubbed by both Michigan State and Illinois. The Blue Devils look far from a National Championship contender at this juncture, but the daunting tests keep on coming. That's the beauty (or curse) of cobbling together the best nonconference schedule in the land. Duke now has to step into the Las Vegas octagon and face No. 10 UConn, who took Duke's soul last March in an epic Elite Eight game that no one will forget anytime soon.

Avenging that gut-wrenching loss is the easy storyline, but Duke is far more focused on trying to find itself. That's easier said than done against a UConn team that might be short-handed but is still playing a brand of basketball that Dan Hurley loves.

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Let's dive into the nuts and bolts of this matchup.

Duke vs. UConn: Need to know

Jon Scheyer's tweaks: Duke changed the starting lineup ahead of a shaky win over Washington State on Saturday, inserting Sebastian Wilkins and Caleb Foster into the lineup for Dame Sarr and Cayden Boozer, respectively. Duke also ditched a lot of its soft switches to try and play with a bit more bite after getting taken to the woodshed by Illinois' offensive flamethrowing duo of Andrej Stojakovic and Quentin Coleman. You know what else would help? Making shots. Duke is shooting just 28% from 3-point range through six games. A lot of problems can go away if a sniper like John Blackwell can get it rolling.

Braylon Mullins is a problem: Mullins' historic, last-second shot against Duke is his most famous moment. He's also a way, way better basketball player this season. The rising sophomore is averaging north of 20 points per game and draining 38% of his 3-pointers. Mullins looks stronger and far more assertive. UConn is also playing with a bit more pace which has helped Mullins get more cleaner transition looks. He's one of the best players in the country. Duke has to turn his water off.

The juicy Nik Khamenia storyline is not meant to be: Khamenia ruffled more than a few feathers when the former 5-star forward transferred from Duke to UConn in the spring. Sadly for all parties involved, Khamenia will not play in this one due to a broken foot. That has opened the door for more Colben Landrew. The burly forward will get matched up with Duke 17-year-old Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje a ton. Landrew's drives and offensive rebounding could give JBB issues. Can JBB respond on the other end, using his seven-inch height advantage to create creases in the UConn defense?

Where to watch Duke vs. UConn live

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 25 | Time: 7 p.m., ET

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

TV: Amazon Prime

Duke vs. UConn prediction

Arizona used an interesting recipe to beat UConn85-79 Wednesday that Duke could be in position to replicate. Arizona chose to top-lock a bunch of UConn's off-ball screens to try and blow up the action and funnel everything towards shot-blocker Motiejus Krivas in the middle of the floor. Duke can do that too if with big man Patrick Ngongba holding down the fort on the back end. He has to avoid foul trouble, but Duke has the size, strength and length on the perimeter with Caleb Foster, Dame Sarr and Sebastian Wilkins to give some of UConn's shooters some issues.

Turning defense into offense has to be the recipe for Duke because I don't think this offense is in a great position right now to score against a set UConn halfcourt defense. Silas Demary Jr. and Jayden Ross are just way too good defensively, and Duke hasn't found the right mix offensively. That said, Duke is due to make some shots, and it's the deeper, bigger team. Plus, UConn big man Na'jai Hines seems to always be in foul trouble. If that happens again, Duke is going to salt this one away. The Khamenia injury looms large. The pick: Duke +2



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