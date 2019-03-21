March Madness 2019 bracket: Proven computer simulation makes surprising upset picks

The first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament begins Thursday with a 16-game schedule that is sure to sap workplace productivity across America. Right now, millions of people are hastily filling out their 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket with hopes of dominating their friends, family and co-workers in a sport they might not know much about. The 2019 March Madness schedule starts with Minnesota vs. Louisville at 12:15 p.m. ET, followed by SEC regular season champion LSU vs. Yale. Last year, Villanova won the national title and joined Kansas in the Final Four as 1-seeds. This season, Villanova head coach Jay Wright is making his sixth NCAA Tournament appearance, but Duke, Virginia, Gonzaga and North Carolina own the top lines on the 2019 March Madness bracket. There are plenty of underrated teams that could be this year's Cinderella story, like SEC Tournament champion Auburn, MVC champion Bradley, or even Colgate, which is riding an 11-game win streak. Before entering your 2019 NCAA bracket predictions and college basketball picks, see what the unbiased SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

Last year, SportsLine's computer simulation nailed some massive upsets, including huge wins by No. 13 seed Buffalo over No. 4 seed Arizona, No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago over No. 6 seed Miami, and No. 10 seed Butler over No. 7 seed Arkansas.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has nailed 12 of the 18 first-round upsets by double-digit seeds the past three years. Getting those picks right could literally make or break your March Madness bracket.

Now, SportsLine's advanced computer model has simulated the entire NCAA Tournament 10,000 times to come up with the perfect 2019 NCAA Tournament bracket, and find out which teams will pull off the biggest upsets. You shouldn't even think about making a pick without seeing what their model has to say.

What they found: No. 8 seed VCU falls to No. 9 seed UCF in the first round. The Knights take this matchup outright in over 60 percent of simulations, making it one of the computer's highly confident 2019 March Madness picks.

Both teams have stifling defenses, with VCU giving up just 61.6 points per game, while UCF only allows 64.3. Both schools rank in the top 30 in the country in that category, but VCU gets most of its scoring production in the paint. The Rams rank just 332nd in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage, so there's a clear advantage stylistically for UCF because of its size.

Central Florida's Tacko Fall is 7-foot-6 and is an eraser in the middle of the lane. In fact, the center averages 2.5 blocks in just 24.8 minutes per night. Fall is the tallest player in college basketball and has three inches on the tallest NBA player, Sixers' center Boban Marjanovic.

UCF also has the advantage of having the most prolific scorer in the game too. B.J. Taylor (16.0 points per game) was a Parade All-American in high school and has 1,588 points in his career with the Knights. Aubrey Dawkins supplements that scoring with 15.2 per game of his own. The model says Dawkins and Taylor will shine, and UCF will grind out the win in the 8 vs. 9 game.

Another huge curveball: No. 3 seed LSU falls loses in the first round to No. 14 Yale. The Bulldogs won their third Ivy League Tournament over arch-rival Harvard on Sunday, earning revenge after two losses that kept the Bulldogs from winning the regular-season title. James Jones' team plays fast (44th in the nation in adjusted tempo according to KenPom) and can score in a variety of ways.

Yale receives balanced scoring from its guards, off the wing, and in the frontcourt. Miye Oni leads the team with 17.6 points and 3.6 assists per game. As a physical 6-foot-6 shooting guard, he is also second in rebounds with 6.3 per game. Alex Copeland, Blake Reynolds and Jordan Bruner also average double-figures and all four can stretch the floor, as Yale shoots 37.2 percent from beyond the arc.

The Bulldogs will use their deadly shooting to space the floor and attack the rim, which could be a major problem for an LSU team that has dealt with foul trouble in its frontcourt with Naz Reid and Kavell Bigby-Williams. That's a big reason why the model is calling for 14-seed Yale to pull the stunner against 3-seed LSU.

