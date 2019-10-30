United States of College Basketball: Where every team ranks in each state, from top to bottom

Time to chart the course for the 2019-20 season. Where we're going, we most definitely do need roads. The track to the 2020 Final Four in Atlanta will twist, pivot and turn down many a boulevard, turnpike, avenue, highway and side street.

Here, I present the first plot and plat for the 2019-20 campaign and our beautiful nation, the United States of College Basketball.

Below, a ranking of the best team in all 49 states with a Division I basketball team, and the District of Columbia, with a subset list of all others who fell short in their respective regions.

We do have some flippage from how things looked a year ago, while those schools fortunate enough to be the only Division I program in their state continue to be prominently displayed.

There are were some close battles, no question about that, but ultimately we don't divide the borders. There can only be one representative from each. Here's how the map is shaped for the latest season in college hoops.

Graphic by Mike Meredith

Alabama

1 Auburn I think the difference between Auburn and Alabama won't be much. In fact, Alabama could wind up rating as one of the most surprising major-conference teams by mid-March if John Petty and Kira Lewis blast through their ceilings. For Auburn, Bruce Pearl has a solid noncon slate and then gets two against Kentucky, two against Tennessee, two against Georgia and plays Florida on the road. I rank the Tigers 29th overall. KenPom's got 'em 22nd, while Torvik is all the way down at 74. Mysterious team, but probably best in the state. South Alabama at No. 3 below is no joke -- the Jaguars are the Sun Belt favorite.

The rest

2. Alabama

3. South Alabama

4. Samford

5. UAB

6. Jacksonville State

7. North Alabama

8. Troy

9. Alabama A&M

10. Alabama State

Arkansas



1 Arkansas The Hogs always should and always will be the top team in the state, but can Eric Musselman get this program back to national relevancy? In what's becoming a gorilla stat (i.e., the anecdote or fact that's no longer a monkey on the back, it's grown so big to the point of being unavoidable), Arkansas has not made the Sweet 16 since 1996. It's not earned a No. 4 seed or better since 1999. Musselman has the resources in place to get the Razorbacks back to prominence, but something tells me this turnover won't be as quick as his makeover at Nevada.

The rest

2. Arkansas State

3. Little Rock

4. Central Arkansas

5. Arkansas Pine Bluff

Arizona

1 Arizona Maybe we come to find that 2018-19 was a thank-you-ma'am in the road for Arizona. It sure looks like the Wildcats will have an aggressive regression to the mean -- in a good way. Nico Mannion and Josh Green enter as would-be freshman saviors, but they won't have to shoulder all of it. Chase Jeter and Dylan Smith are seniors, each of whom should round out into solid five-year college players. Max Hazzard was a boss at UC Irvine, now he'll play out a season for Sean Miller. And look for another freshman, Zeke Nnaji, to earn plenty of burn at the 4. Arizona State seems more unpredictable but will still get good moments out of Remy Martin, Romello White and Kimani Lawrence.

The rest

2. Arizona State

3. Grand Canyon

4. Northern Arizona

California

1 Saint Mary's Well, how about it? The deepest state of D-I college basketball programs has tiny Saint Mary's, up in Moraga, beating out big-league schools like UCLA and USC. The Gaels have been coached by Randy Bennett since '01 and have made back-to-back NCAA tourneys only once (2012 and 2013). It should happen again this season. I've heaped praised elsewhere on. com about SMC point Jordan Ford and I'll do it once more. He's probably the closest thing to an And 1 Mixtape point guard college hoops has right now. Stay up late and watch him this season. Below the Gaels, I expect USC to make the NCAA Tournament and UCLA to firmly bust through to the NIT. Trojans definitely have the talent to be one of the 36 best at-large teams. UCLA needs one season to align itself with Mick Cronin's philosophy and then should be in the NCAAs basically every season he's coaching there.

The rest

2. USC

3. UCLA

4. San Diego State

5. San Francisco

6. UC Irvine

7. Stanford

8. Santa Clara

9. Fresno State

10. Pepperdine

11. California

12. Cal Santa Barbara

13. San Diego

14. Cal State Bakersfield

15. Cal Baptist

16. Loyola Marymount

17. Cal State Fullerton

18. Cal State Northridge

19. Pacific

20. UC Davis

21. UC Riverside

22. Long Beach State

23. Sacramento State

24. San Jose State

25. Cal Poly

Colorado



1 Colorado While I don't have an exact count, my rough guess would be that 15 schools will, this season, have their best season in 20 years. Colorado is fortunate to be one of those schools. It's gone to the NCAAs four times under Tad Boyle since 2010-11 but has never been better than a No. 8. This year's group should hover around that No. 5 or 6 line, led by McKinley Wright IV, who I expect to be the most reliable and valuable point guard in the Pac-12. He won't be the only star: teammate/fellow junior Tyler Bey, who is a joy to watch work the angles and create off the carom will put up 16 or 17 points per game.

The rest

2. Colorado State

3. Air Force

4. Northern Colorado

5. Denver

Connecticut

1 Connecticut Dan Hurley's not nearly as irascible as he once was, though he's still a fun watch -- and his Huskies should make a noticeable jump in his second season in Storrs. I don't think UConn will be NCAA Tournament-good, but I think it'll nudge close to 20 wins and hit the off ramp with some velocity in this its final season in the American. Big key will be the health of Alterique Gilbert, who is owed a full season without pain. Elsewhere in the Nutmeg State, Quinnipiac and Sacred Heart have realistic chances of competing to win their league tournaments.

The rest

2. Yale

3. Sacred Heart

4. Quinnipiac

5. Hartford

6. Fairfield

7. Central Connecticut State

District of Columbia

1 Georgetown Exciting season for the Hoyas ahead. You heard it here first: Georgetown will be a No. 1 seed ... in the NIT! That's an improvement on last season's No. 3. The nonconference schedule is better but will still present some challenges. I promise you the 1-2 attack of Mac McClung and James Akinjo will be irresistible, but Patrick Ewing's team has more than just those two guys. Unlike the stall at St. John's under Chris Mullin, I think G'town is going to grow into a good outfit under Ewing. The big year is a year away.

The rest

2. American

3. George Washington

4. Howard

Delaware



1 Delaware The first state to endorse the United States Constitution has just two teams within its border. UD is almost always the better one. It should be improved in an improved Colonial Athletic Association. Martin Ingelsby is in his fourth season with the Blue Hens and should see his win total increase for a fourth straight season, from 13 to 14 to 17 to ... I'll say 18.

The rest

2. Delaware State

Florida

1 Florida The Gators are chockablock with championship-type pieces. Clearly the best team in the Sunshine State, Mike White's big coup was convincing Virginia Tech grad transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr. to head to Gainesville and team up with potential NBA point guard Andrew Nembhard and two bluechip recruits: Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis. Florida State's still got a good team, and it's been the best Florida's had to offer in recent seasons, but the Gators get back to No. 1 this season and should have a top-five defense in the country. Another team rising is USF, which should have its best squad in more than 10 years and could break through in the American and wind up as a double-digit seed in the NCAAs.

The rest

2. Florida State

3. Miami

4. USF

5. UCF

6. North Florida

7. Florida Atlantic

8. FIU

9. Florida Gulf Coast

10. Jacksonville

11. Bethune-Cookman

12. Florida A&M

13. Stetson

Georgia

1 Georgia Tom Crean has a good, talented roster that's led by a freshman named Anthony Edwards, who's somehow managed to cruise under the hype radar despite being arguably the best player in the Class of 2019. Maybe committing to a non-hoops school like Georgia will do that, but Edwards could become a stat monster and potentially lift UGA out of its college basketball purgatory. It's going to be compelling campaign for what's clearly the best team in the Peach State.

The rest

2. Georgia Tech

3. Georgia Southern

4. Georgia State

5. Mercer

6. Kennesaw State

Hawaii

1 Hawaii In case you're curious, there are two nonconference road games for the Warriors this season, which is double what they usually schedule. They'll fly to the mainland for a game at Illinois on Nov. 18, then head back for a Dec. 7 matchup against Oregon. The Illinois game is the furthest east UH has traveled for a game since ... the last time it played Illinois, in 2008.

Idaho

1 Boise St. Leon Rice's Broncos are coming off their second-worst season since he became coach in 2010. But Boise State should be improved this season, so much so that they're a dandy dark horse candidate in the Mountain West. Justinian Jessup and Derrick Alston will be a magnificent 1-2 combination.

The rest

2. Idaho

3. Idaho State

Illinois

1 Illinois Brad Underwood had a .802 win percentage in his first four seasons as a head coach. Then he took the Illinois job. The first two seasons there: .400. Now comes the most hyped Illini season in a decade-plus. This can -- should? -- be an NCAA Tournament group. No one in-state should even be within shouting distance. Three names to know, three guys who can bring Illinois back to true relevancy: Ayo Dosunmu, Giorgi Bezhanishvili, Trent Frazier. Throw in freshman Kofi Cockburn while we're at it.

The rest

2. DePaul

3. Northwestern

4. Loyola Chicago

5. UIC

6. Bradley

7. Northern Illinois

8. Illinois State

9. Southern Illinois

10. Eastern Illinois

11. Western Illinois

12. SIU Edwardsville

13. Chicago State

Indiana