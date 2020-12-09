|
No. 6 Florida can't overlook defending champion LSU
Ranked No. 6 in the latest CFP rankings, the Florida Gators know that their hopes for a national championship just may ride on some team near the top of those rankings slipping up over the final two weeks of the season.
Florida coach Dan Mullen knows that unless his Gators (8-1) play up to their capabilities, the team slipping up just could be his own -- especially this weekend when the defending national champion LSU Tigers (3-5) come to Gainesville.
Never mind LSU's record this season, Mullen warned during his weekend press conference on Monday. The Tigers are loaded with young talent and can explode against any team that overlooks them.
"They've got a lot of talent," Mullen said. "They put up a lot of points. They've lost a lot of guys, so they're a young team."
"(LSU has) some playmakers and mismatches on offense from the running backs," Mullen said. "Different wideouts that can cause you issues. Defensively, they got DBs that can cover on the back end and a big physical group up front."
A week ago against No. 1 Alabama, 33 of the 55 players that LSU put on the field were underclassmen. Nineteen true freshmen have seen playing time for the Tigers.
Even though the Tigers lost big -- 55-17 -- to Alabama, LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, "I was pleased the offense scored 17 points. We missed that fourth-and-short going in to tie the game 7-7. Could have been a difference in the ballgame very early. We didn't get that done. We have to improve on that stuff. I thought overall offensively we made some improvements in some areas."
LSU has used a number of quarterbacks this year. Its current depth chart contains the word "or" a lot: as in it will be either TJ Finley "or" Max Johnson to start on Saturday.
More "or" words appear up and down the two-deep.
A wave of players opting out -- including top receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. and, possibly, tight end Arik Gilbert -- have introduced "nor" into the conversation.
But Mullen knows that his own team has been far from perfect. He pointed to last weekend's game when unranked Tennessee threw a bit of a scare at the Gators during their 31-19 victory.
"We've just got to execute better," he said. "It's not to say we weren't very good. I think we missed a lot of opportunities last week. I think we had three possessions start on the plus side of the field with zero points. We should be 100 percent on that. I think we left 21 points on the field."
Executing well this season has been Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback Kyle Trask, who has passed for 3,243 yards for 38 TDs with just three interceptions.
"The guy is tough. He's tough, a competitor," Orgeron said. "He (Mullen) found him. He's a diamond in the rough. I think you look at 38 touchdowns to three interceptions. The way he operates, the way he finds the guys. Dan is a great gameday caller. He knows exactly what to do with his quarterback. I think it's a combination of a great quarterback and a great caller."
There will be no repeat championship for LSU. But a win or two in the next couple of games could land the Tigers a bowl bid, and Orgeron would take that.
"Another chance to compete, another chance for young players to get better, more practice time," he said.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|7
|14
|Rushing
|4
|4
|Passing
|3
|9
|Penalty
|0
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|1-5
|4-8
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|117
|325
|Total Plays
|26
|42
|Avg Gain
|4.5
|7.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|57
|105
|Rush Attempts
|11
|14
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.2
|7.5
|Yards Passing
|60
|220
|Comp. - Att.
|9-15
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|7.2
|Penalties - Yards
|2-17
|1-5
|Touchdowns
|2
|1
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|2
|Punts - Avg
|4-45.0
|1-56.0
|Return Yards
|70
|11
|Punts - Returns
|1-2
|1-11
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|2-68
|0-0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|60
|PASS YDS
|220
|
|
|57
|RUSH YDS
|105
|
|
|117
|TOTAL YDS
|325
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|9/15
|60
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Johnson 14 QB
|M. Johnson
|5
|25
|0
|14
|
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
|T. Davis-Price
|3
|25
|0
|10
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Curry 18 RB
|C. Curry
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|2
|2
|15
|0
|10
|
T. Palmer 33 WR
|T. Palmer
|1
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
J. Jenkins 10 WR
|J. Jenkins
|4
|2
|9
|1
|5
|
K. Boutte 1 WR
|K. Boutte
|3
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Kirklin 13 WR
|J. Kirklin
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|2
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
C. Smith 41 LB
|C. Smith
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Stevens 7 S
|J. Stevens
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Clark 18 LB
|D. Clark
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ward 5 CB
|J. Ward
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. McGlothern 2 CB
|D. McGlothern
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Cox 19 LB
|J. Cox
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Flott 25 CB
|C. Flott
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Ricks 1 CB
|E. Ricks
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
M. Hampton Jr. 14 S
|M. Hampton Jr.
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Evans 26 DB
|D. Evans
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Roy 99 DL
|J. Roy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
|J. Emery Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Logan 97 DE
|G. Logan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
|N. Farrell Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Fonua 53 LB
|S. Fonua
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. York 36 K
|C. York
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
|Z. Von Rosenberg
|4
|45.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Moore 5 WR
|K. Moore
|1
|2.0
|2
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|16/28
|220
|0
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|4
|67
|0
|39
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|2
|25
|0
|26
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|6
|23
|0
|5
|
K. Trask 11 QB
|K. Trask
|2
|-10
|1
|1
|Receiving
|TAR
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|5
|4
|82
|0
|44
|
T. Grimes 8 WR
|T. Grimes
|5
|2
|66
|0
|50
|
J. Copeland 15 WR
|J. Copeland
|2
|2
|34
|0
|18
|
R. Wells 12 WR
|R. Wells
|1
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Pierce 27 RB
|D. Pierce
|2
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
K. Zipperer 9 TE
|K. Zipperer
|2
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
K. Gamble 88 TE
|K. Gamble
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Shorter 89 WR
|J. Shorter
|3
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
M. Davis 20 RB
|M. Davis
|3
|3
|2
|0
|6
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
X. Henderson 3 WR
|X. Henderson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Elam 5 DB
|K. Elam
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Stiner 13 DB
|D. Stiner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cox Jr. 1 LB
|B. Cox Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 16 DB
|T. Johnson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Slaton 56 DL
|T. Slaton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Carter 17 DL
|Z. Carter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bogle 8 DL
|K. Bogle
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Miller 51 LB
|V. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hill 23 DB
|J. Hill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Houston IV 41 LB
|J. Houston IV
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
B. Stewart Jr. 2 DB
|B. Stewart Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Dean III 0 DB
|T. Dean III
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Wilson 3 DB
|M. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Lenton 14 DB
|Q. Lenton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Burney 30 DB
|A. Burney
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. McPherson 19 K
|E. McPherson
|1/1
|23
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Finn 18 P
|J. Finn
|1
|56.0
|1
|56
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Toney 1 WR
|K. Toney
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Result
|Play
|+22 YD
|
3 & 5 - FLA 43(3:54 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 21 for 22 yards (2-D.McGlothern53-S.Fonua).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 48(4:29 - 2nd) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 43 for 5 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(4:50 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 27-D.Pierce.
|+18 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 34(5:06 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 48 for 18 yards (26-D.Evans).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 6 - FLA 29(5:15 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 37 yards from LSU 29 out of bounds at the FLA 34.
|+2 YD
|
3 & 8 - FLA 27(5:47 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson scrambles to LSU 29 for 2 yards (17-Z.Carter).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - FLA 27(5:51 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(6:25 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson complete to 41-C.Smith. 41-C.Smith to LSU 27 for 2 yards (41-J.Houston).
|Kickoff
|(6:25 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Field Goal
|
4 & 5 - LSU 5(6:29 - 2nd) 19-E.McPherson 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
|No Gain
|
3 & 5 - LSU 5(6:34 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|No Gain
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(6:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 9-K.Zipperer.
|No Gain
|
1 & 5 - LSU 5(6:49 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 3-X.Henderson.
|+11 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 16(7:11 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 5 for 11 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|+16 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(7:40 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 15-J.Copeland. 15-J.Copeland to LSU 16 for 16 yards (1-E.Ricks14-M.Hampton).
|+16 YD
|
3 & 9 - LSU 48(8:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes runs ob at LSU 32 for 16 yards.
|+6 YD
|
2 & 15 - LSU 46(8:53 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to LSU 48 for 6 yards (19-J.Cox).
|-5 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(9:26 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 46 for -5 yards (18-D.Clark).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 7 - FLA 9(9:40 - 2nd) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 51 yards from LSU 9. 1-K.Toney to LSU 49 for 11 yards (4-T.Harris18-D.Clark).
|No Gain
|
3 & 7 - FLA 9(9:44 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 6(10:21 - 2nd) 18-C.Curry to LSU 9 for 3 yards (51-V.Miller).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 6(10:26 - 2nd) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
1 & 10 - LSU 15(10:37 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-B.Cox INTERCEPTED by 5-J.Ward at LSU 6. 5-J.Ward to LSU 6 for no gain.
|+50 YD
|
2 & 26 - LSU 35(11:16 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 8-T.Grimes. 8-T.Grimes to LSU 15 for 50 yards (2-D.McGlothern).
|Penalty
|
2 & 21 - LSU 40(11:30 - 2nd) Team penalty on FLA Delay of game 5 yards enforced at FLA 40. No Play.
|Sack
|
1 & 10 - LSU 49(12:21 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask sacked at FLA 40 for -11 yards (99-J.Roy).
|+26 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 25(12:53 - 2nd) 1-K.Toney to LSU 49 for 26 yards (14-M.Hampton).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(12:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Kickoff
|(12:59 - 2nd) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|Int
|
3 & 6 - FLA 35(13:15 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter INTERCEPTED by 1-E.Ricks at LSU 32. 1-E.Ricks runs 68 yards for a touchdown.
|+4 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 39(13:55 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to LSU 35 for 4 yards (4-J.Emery).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 39(13:59 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|+39 YD
|
2 & 9 - FLA 22(14:28 - 2nd) 20-M.Davis to LSU 39 for 39 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+1 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 21(15:00 - 2nd) 11-K.Trask complete to 20-M.Davis. 20-M.Davis to FLA 22 for 1 yard (2-D.McGlothern).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 11(0:10 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 12-R.Wells. 12-R.Wells pushed ob at FLA 21 for 10 yards (5-J.Ward).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 42(0:20 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 47 yards from LSU 42 to FLA 11 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+6 YD
|
3 & 10 - LSU 36(0:51 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 13-J.Kirklin. 13-J.Kirklin to LSU 42 for 6 yards (5-K.Elam).
|No Gain
|
2 & 10 - LSU 36(0:56 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 4-J.Emery.
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 36(1:18 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 36 for no gain (8-K.Bogle51-V.Miller).
|+13 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 23(1:36 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 33-T.Palmer. 33-T.Palmer to LSU 36 for 13 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+6 YD
|
2 & 6 - LSU 17(2:07 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 4-J.Emery. 4-J.Emery pushed ob at LSU 23 for 6 yards (23-J.Hill).
|+4 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 13(2:32 - 1st) 4-J.Emery to LSU 17 for 4 yards (0-T.Dean).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 2 - FLA 33(2:44 - 1st) 18-J.Finn punts 56 yards from FLA 33. 5-K.Moore to LSU 13 for 2 yards (89-J.Shorter8-T.Grimes).
|-1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 34(3:17 - 1st) 1-K.Toney to FLA 33 for -1 yard (19-J.Cox).
|+4 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 30(3:50 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at FLA 34 for 4 yards (19-J.Cox).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(4:21 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to FLA 30 for 5 yards (5-J.Ward7-J.Stevens).
|Kickoff
|(4:21 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 40 yards from LSU 35 to FLA 25 fair catch by 20-M.Davis.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(4:21 - 1st) 36-C.York extra point is good.
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - LSU 5(4:28 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
|-3 YD
|
1 & 2 - LSU 2(4:55 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson to FLA 5 for -3 yards (1-B.Cox).
|+7 YD
|
2 & 2 - LSU 9(5:14 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 2 for 7 yards (1-B.Cox30-A.Burney).
|+8 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 17(5:40 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 9 for 8 yards (13-D.Stiner41-J.Houston).
|+10 YD
|
3 & 5 - LSU 27(6:06 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 17 for 10 yards (16-T.Johnson).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 10 - LSU 32(6:41 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 5-K.Moore. 5-K.Moore to FLA 27 for 5 yards (5-K.Elam).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - LSU 32(6:46 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Boutte.
|+14 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 46(7:07 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson scrambles runs ob at FLA 32 for 14 yards.
|+10 YD
|
2 & 1 - LSU 44(7:22 - 1st) 3-T.Davis-Price to FLA 46 for 10 yards (13-D.Stiner41-J.Houston).
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 35(7:44 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 1-K.Boutte. 1-K.Boutte to LSU 44 for 9 yards (2-B.Stewart).
|+10 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 25(8:01 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson runs ob at LSU 35 for 10 yards.
|Kickoff
|(8:01 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson kicks 65 yards from FLA 35 to LSU End Zone. touchback.
|Result
|Play
|PAT Good
|(8:01 - 1st) 19-E.McPherson extra point is good.
|+1 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 1(8:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 1(8:13 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 89-J.Shorter.
|+5 YD
|
1 & 6 - FLA 6(8:46 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 89-J.Shorter. 89-J.Shorter pushed ob at LSU 1 for 5 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+24 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 30(9:08 - 1st) 20-M.Davis pushed ob at LSU 6 for 24 yards (7-J.Stevens).
|Penalty
|
2 & 3 - FLA 45(9:14 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 25-C.Flott Personal Foul 15 yards enforced at LSU 45. No Play.
|+7 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 48(9:28 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 9-K.Zipperer. 9-K.Zipperer to LSU 45 for 7 yards (25-C.Flott).
|Result
|Play
|Punt
|
4 & 4 - LSU 7(9:36 - 1st) 38-Z.Von Rosenberg punts 45 yards from LSU 7 to FLA 48 fair catch by 1-K.Toney.
|+4 YD
|
3 & 8 - LSU 3(10:11 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson complete to 10-J.Jenkins. 10-J.Jenkins to LSU 7 for 4 yards (3-M.Wilson).
|No Gain
|
2 & 8 - LSU 3(10:21 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson incomplete. Intended for 10-J.Jenkins.
|+2 YD
|
1 & 10 - LSU 1(10:51 - 1st) 14-M.Johnson to LSU 3 for 2 yards (56-T.Slaton17-Z.Carter).
|Result
|Play
|No Gain
|
4 & 1 - FLA 1(11:00 - 1st) 20-M.Davis to LSU 1 for no gain (7-J.Stevens14-M.Hampton).
|Penalty
|
4 & 3 - FLA 3(11:00 - 1st) Penalty on LSU 11-A.Gaye Offside 2 yards enforced at LSU 3. No Play.
|No Gain
|
3 & 3 - FLA 3(11:04 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 88-K.Gamble.
|+3 YD
|
2 & 6 - FLA 6(11:47 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 3 for 3 yards (7-J.Stevens97-G.Logan).
|+3 YD
|
1 & 9 - FLA 9(12:27 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 6 for 3 yards (1-E.Ricks).
|+5 YD
|
2 & 5 - FLA 14(12:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 88-K.Gamble. 88-K.Gamble to LSU 9 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark).
|+5 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 19(13:32 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 14 for 5 yards (18-D.Clark92-N.Farrell).
|+3 YD
|
3 & 1 - FLA 22(13:56 - 1st) 27-D.Pierce to LSU 19 for 3 yards (97-G.Logan).
|No Gain
|
2 & 1 - FLA 22(14:03 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 1-K.Toney.
|+9 YD
|
1 & 10 - FLA 31(14:30 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 27-D.Pierce. 27-D.Pierce pushed ob at LSU 22 for 9 yards (5-J.Ward).
|+44 YD
|
2 & 10 - FLA 25(14:56 - 1st) 11-K.Trask complete to 1-K.Toney. 1-K.Toney to LSU 31 for 44 yards (25-C.Flott).
|No Gain
|
1 & 10 - FLA 25(15:00 - 1st) 11-K.Trask incomplete. Intended for 8-T.Grimes.
|Kickoff
|(15:00 - 1st) 32-A.Atkins kicks 65 yards from LSU 35 to FLA End Zone. touchback.
