No. 21 Appalachian State on guard vs. South Alabama

  • Oct 24, 2019

Appalachian State's rise to No. 21 in the AP poll -- the highest ranking ever for a Sun Belt Conference team -- has put the unbeaten Mountaineers into the conversation when it comes to New Year's Six bowl games.

With Boise State's loss to BYU last week, the Mountaineers (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) remain one of two undefeated teams from the Group of 5 conferences as they head to Mobile, Ala., for Saturday's game against South Alabama (1-6, 0-3).

The other is 16th-ranked SMU (7-0) from the American Athletic Conference.

But while Eliah Drinkwitz acknowledges the ranking, saying bowl talk is good and that fans and the school will appreciate looking back on this, the first-year Appalachian State coach considers it no more than a potential distraction for his players.

"Rankings don't matter until we get done with the season," Drinkwitz said. "Right now all that for us is just noise. They're not giving us 20 points when we get down to Mobile."

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to 12 games with last week's 52-7 rout of Louisiana-Monroe, but Drinkwitz sees room for the improvement.

Running back Darrynton Evans rushed for 136 yards -- 130 in the first half -- and quarterback Zac Thomas passed for 214 yards and three touchdowns, but Thomas was intercepted once and the Mountaineers also lost a fumble.

"I thought offensively we played at times well, but I was extremely disappointed with the turnovers," Drinkwitz said. "We didn't give up any sacks, but that was only because Zac made some unbelievable plays in the pocket."

The defense stifled one of the league's top offenses, holding ULM to just 213 yards of total offense, 75 of that on the game's opening drive.

Evans has rushed for 676 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. Thomas is completing 68.5 percent of his passes for 1,163 yards, with 10 TDs and three interceptions.

At South Alabama, that defense will be facing a Jaguars' offense that has struggled, ranking No. 9 in the 10-team league, averaging 16.3 points. But running back Tra Minter is one of the league's top rushers (80.4 yards per game), and receiver Kawaan Baker is among the top 10 receivers with 395 yards on 21 catches.

"I think guys sit there and say, 'Man, we're so close,'" said offensive coordinator Kenny Edenfield.

"They sit there and they see the film and they know. They believe in what we're doing. That's the exciting part because we really are really close. When we break out, it's going to be awesome. It just takes a little time. We're ready for it to happen now though."

Drinkwitz talked up the Jags at his weekly media briefing.

"They're backed into a corner so they're going to have a ton of fight," he said. "They've got a great defensive front, and they've got a solid running game, and that's a recipe for an upset if we don't take care of business and focus on what we need to do.

"We're not trying to climb higher in the rankings. We're just trying to beat South Alabama."

--Field Level Media

1234T
21 App. St. 6-0 -----
South Alabama 1-6 -----
SALA 27, O/U 52
Ladd-Peebles Stadium Mobile, Alabama
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.5% 1163 10 3 155.7
Z. Thomas 98/143 1163 10 3
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 73 2 0 368.3
J. Huesman 2/4 73 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
106 676 10
D. Evans 106 676 10 87
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
48 224 4
Z. Thomas 48 224 4 50
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
45 207 3
M. Williams Jr. 45 207 3 21
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
33 178 1
D. Harrington 33 178 1 22
R. Anderson 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 36 0
R. Anderson 6 36 0 23
N. Clark 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 27 0
N. Clark 8 27 0 12
C. Peoples 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 23 0
C. Peoples 3 23 0 17
G. Montgomery 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 16 0
G. Montgomery 4 16 0 7
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 1
J. Virgil 2 13 1 15
J. Huesman 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Huesman 1 1 0 0
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Williams 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 316 3
T. Hennigan 27 316 3 55
M. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 312 1
M. Williams 26 312 1 43
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 267 1
C. Sutton 19 267 1 54
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 147 3
J. Virgil 8 147 3 73
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 60 1
D. Evans 7 60 1 24
H. Pearson 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 56 0
H. Pearson 5 56 0 16
K. Watson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
K. Watson 4 42 0 15
C. Wells 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 1
C. Wells 1 17 1 17
C. Reed 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 2
C. Reed 2 12 2 11
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
M. Williams Jr. 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Fehr 0-0 0 1
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Taylor 0-0 0 1
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0
S. Jolly 0-0 0 3
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. Davis-Gaither 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
4/5 35/35
C. Staton 4/5 0 35/35 47
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
South Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 891 5 7 104.9
C. Johnson 80/150 891 5 7
T. Morton 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
41.7% 186 1 2 103.9
T. Morton 10/24 186 1 2
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
D. Trotter 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 563 2
T. Minter 88 563 2 49
C. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
73 180 4
C. Johnson 73 180 4 27
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 153 0
J. Wilson 38 153 0 26
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 71 1
K. Baker 15 71 1 26
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 60 0
C. Davis 25 60 0 12
J. Miller 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
J. Miller 11 36 0 9
T. Brown 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Brown 4 25 0 14
T. Morton 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 20 1
T. Morton 15 20 1 7
T. Avery 41 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 13 0
T. Avery 8 13 0 3
D. Trotter 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
D. Trotter 3 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Baker 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 395 3
K. Baker 21 395 3 75
J. Tolbert 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 266 1
J. Tolbert 16 266 1 60
T. Minter 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
25 190 0
T. Minter 25 190 0 27
D. Flenord 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 80 1
D. Flenord 11 80 1 14
C. Sutherland 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 70 0
C. Sutherland 6 70 0 36
K. Taylor 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
K. Taylor 2 18 1 13
J. Miller 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Miller 1 15 0 15
C. Davis 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
C. Davis 1 13 0 13
T. Hamilton 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 10 0
T. Hamilton 2 10 0 6
J. Wilson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
J. Wilson 1 7 0 7
D. Voisin 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
D. Voisin 2 6 0 5
B. Crum 20 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Crum 1 5 0 5
J. Thomas 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Thomas 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Thompson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
J. Thompson 0-0 0 1
S. Fisher 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
S. Fisher 0-0 0 1
T. Reed 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
T. Reed 0-0 0 2
K. Gallmon 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
K. Gallmon 0-0 0 1
G. Nave 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
G. Nave 0-0 0 1
A. DeShazor 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
A. DeShazor 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
F. Onate 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 10/10
F. Onate 6/8 0 10/10 28
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
