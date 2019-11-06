Drive Chart
ECU
SMU

East Carolina-SMU Preview

  • AP
  • Nov 06, 2019

East Carolina and No. 25 SMU enter their game Saturday with different mindsets coming off close losses against ranked teams last week.

The Pirates (3-6, 0-5 American Athletic Conference) were losers of three straight games by double-digits before losing on a last-second field goal last week against visiting then-No. 17 Cincinnati. The Mustangs (8-1, 4-1) lost their first game of the season last Saturday in a 54-48 shootout at then-No. 24 Memphis.

Both teams took the losses hard, but East Carolina came away from its setback to the Bearcats feeling more confident of their potential.

"Our locker room is very quiet," Eastern Carolina coach Mike Houston said after the game. "They invested a lot. When you invest a lot, it hurts when you don't achieve what you set out to achieve. But that's part of sport. I told them this continues to validate everything we're doing. The kids had a great week of practice. They pushed themselves to get better every day. We're leaning on our core principals to get better."

SMU coach Sonny Dykes, in only his second season, led the Mustangs to their first 8-0 start since 1982 season. They are ranked in the top 25 for the first time since the program received the NCAA's death penalty in February 1987.

Dykes will learn how his team handles a loss when the Mustangs host East Carolina on Saturday at Gerald J. Ford Stadium at University Park, Texas.

"You don't know until you deal with it until you have to deal with it," Dykes said. "So we'll see how our guys respond. I think they'll respond well. We talked a little bit about it in the locker room."

SMU's "Air Raid" offense played to form with quarterback Shane Buechele completing 34 of 54 passes for 456 yards, James Proche having 149 yards receiving and Rashee Rice producing a career-high 122 receiving yards.

The Mustangs rank eighth nationally, averaging 509.6 yards per game. Buechele is also the No. 8 quarterback in the nation, averaging 309 passing yards per game while throwing for 2,781 yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

"The season's not over from this loss," said safety Rodney Clemons. "We've got to focus on what we do. We've got to come out, beat ECU, beat Navy, and then beat Tulane, the last game of the season. And if we do that, we'll look up and see where we're at."

East Carolina's 46-43 loss to Cincinnati marked the most points the Bearcats have yielded this year, other than the 42-0 loss to current No. 1-ranked Ohio State in the Bearcats' second game.

Sophomore quarterback Holton Ahlers set an East Carolina record with 535 yards passing and true freshman C.J. Johnson had 283 yards in receiving, setting both school and conference records.

"We had some incredible individual performances. The thing that you focus on is what a great effort by our kids," Houston said. "We talked about believing in ourselves, not hesitating, and going and making the play. Take our shot. It's been a theme and we hammered it this week, justifying the things we believed in. And the kids went out and did that."

--Field Level Media

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

No Text
1234T
East Carolina 3-6 -----
25 SMU 8-1 -----
Gerald J. Ford Stadium Dallas, Texas
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
East Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.6% 2207 11 8 124.7
H. Ahlers 171/302 2207 11 8
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 74 0 0 140.2
R. Herring 5/8 74 0 0
B. Gagg 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 5 1 0 472
B. Gagg 1/1 5 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
109 390 1
D. Mauney 109 390 1 27
H. Ahlers 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
88 277 5
H. Ahlers 88 277 5 36
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
61 265 0
T. Christian 61 265 0 21
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 157 2
D. Pinnix Jr. 32 157 2 26
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 100 0
T. Williams 18 100 0 43
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 68 0
H. Howe 20 68 0 17
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 44 0
J. Hatfield 9 44 0 17
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
T. Snead 4 27 0 20
R. Herring 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 12 1
R. Herring 2 12 1 10
B. Gagg 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
B. Gagg 1 11 0 11
J. Coleman II 32 DB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Coleman II 1 -1 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Johnson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
44 682 3
C. Johnson 44 682 3 75
B. Proehl 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
36 481 2
B. Proehl 36 481 2 72
T. Snead 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
24 338 2
T. Snead 24 338 2 41
D. Farrier 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 230 0
D. Farrier 16 230 0 53
J. Hatfield 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 192 1
J. Hatfield 15 192 1 37
D. Mauney 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 43 0
D. Mauney 5 43 0 18
M. Vines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 42 0
M. Vines 5 42 0 13
Z. Byrd 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 39 1
Z. Byrd 6 39 1 20
A. Omotosho 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
A. Omotosho 1 37 0 37
A. Watley 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 2
A. Watley 3 37 2 20
D. Pinnix Jr. 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 35 0
D. Pinnix Jr. 4 35 0 24
J. Lewis 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 1
J. Lewis 4 34 1 24
L. Henley 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 32 0
L. Henley 4 32 0 11
H. Howe 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
H. Howe 2 30 0 16
T. Christian 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 0
T. Christian 4 25 0 8
J. Johnson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Johnson 1 6 0 6
T. Williams 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 3 0
T. Williams 3 3 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. McMillian 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
J. McMillian 0-0 0 2
G. Stringer 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
G. Stringer 0-0 0 2
D. Robinson 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
D. Robinson 0-0 0 1
D. Charles 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
D. Charles 0-0 0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Verity 9 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
19/23 20/20
J. Verity 19/23 0 20/20 77
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.2% 2781 23 7 149.6
S. Buechele 216/342 2781 23 7
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 56 0 0 256.8
T. Gipson 3/3 56 0 0
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 352
T. Page 1/1 30 0 0
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
J. Proche 0/1 0 0 0
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0
K. Freeman 0/1 0 0 0
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
33.3% 0 0 1 -33.3
D. Green 1/3 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
176 906 15
X. Jones 176 906 15 62
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
87 375 5
K. Freeman 87 375 5 68
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 223 3
T. McDaniel 37 223 3 48
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
44 52 2
S. Buechele 44 52 2 28
D. Green 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 39 0
D. Green 3 39 0 17
T. Gipson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 37 0
T. Gipson 7 37 0 11
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 1
M. Pierce 10 31 1 7
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 0
T. Williams 10 25 0 5
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 19 0
U. Bentley IV 5 19 0 4
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Proche 2 14 0 12
T. Lavine 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 12 1
T. Lavine 6 12 1 6
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
R. Roberson Jr. 2 7 0 6
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 4 0
C. Sanders 2 4 0 3
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
K. Granson 1 2 0 2
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Rice 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
74 841 10
J. Proche 74 841 10 52
R. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 803 6
R. Roberson Jr. 43 803 6 75
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 432 5
K. Granson 26 432 5 58
R. Rice 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 226 0
R. Rice 15 226 0 53
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 176 0
M. Gailliard 20 176 0 43
T. Page 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 147 0
T. Page 9 147 0 40
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 64 2
X. Jones 16 64 2 12
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
C. Sanders 2 32 0 32
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. McDaniel 3 31 0 23
U. Bentley IV 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
U. Bentley IV 1 30 0 30
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 28 0
K. Freeman 5 28 0 14
J. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 27 0
J. Bell 4 27 0 12
R. Becker 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
R. Becker 2 25 0 20
C. Rock 20 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Rock 1 11 0 11
T. Williams 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Williams 1 5 0 5
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0
R. Clemons 0-0 0 4
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
P. Nelson 0-0 0 1
T. Newman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
T. Newman 0-0 0 1
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0
A. Johnson 0-0 0 2
C. Calloway 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0
C. Calloway 0-0 0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Robledo 89 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/10 22/25
K. Robledo 8/10 0 22/25 46
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/2 10/11
R. Roberts 1/2 0 10/11 13
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/9
L. Hogan 1/1 0 6/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores