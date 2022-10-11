|
|
|MEMP
|ECU
Memphis, ECU look to bounce back in AAC tilt
The Memphis Tigers and host East Carolina Pirates are both looking for a bounce-back win when they meet Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game in Greenville, N.C.
The Tigers (4-2, 2-1) ended a four-game winning streak by squandering a 19-point fourth-quarter lead last Friday, giving up two touchdowns in the final 1:17 in a 33-32 loss to Houston.
East Carolina (3-3, 1-2) fell to Tulane 24-9 on Saturday, with the Green Wave scoring the game's final 17 points after the Pirates took a 9-7 first-half lead.
"Nobody's happy with us being 4-2 right now," Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield said. "I'm not happy with our record because we can be better.
"I can come up here and mope around -- 'Oh, woe is me.' No. It's got to be, 'How do we get better? How do we learn from this and how do we fix this?'"
Memphis can start by not allowing 366 passing yards and three touchdowns through the air and giving up a 100-yard kickoff return, which really launched Houston's big comeback last week.
The Tigers have been much better offensively, with Seth Henigan completing 63.6 percent of his passes for 1,517 yards with 10 touchdowns and just one interception. Three running backs have netted more than 200 yards, with Brandon Thomas scoring seven touchdowns. Tight end Caden Prieskorn has six touchdown receptions as one of four players with at least 19 catches.
East Carolina started 2-1 but has lost two of its past three games. The Pirates are coming off their lowest-scoring output of the season and are looking for quarterback Holton Ahlers to get back on track.
Ahlers' 1,820 passing yards rank 10th in FBS and his 16 TDs are tied for sixth, in FBS. He has been intercepted six times.
"You know, we're 3-3 at the halfway point and we have really good football teams on our schedule the rest of the time," Ahlers said. "I know in that locker room, there's a lot of guys that care."
Last year, East Carolina edged Memphis 30-29 in overtime, but the Tigers have won two of the past three meetings, including a 59-41 win in their last trip to Greenville in 2018.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2022 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|
|
|259.7
|AVG PASS YDS
|311.0
|
|
|148.7
|AVG RUSH YDS
|164.0
|
|
|408.3
|AVG TOTAL YDS
|475
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Henigan
|S. Henigan
|126/198
|1517
|10
|1
|
G. Rogers
|G. Rogers
|1/3
|41
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Ducker
|J. Ducker
|45
|225
|2
|50
|
A. Martin
|A. Martin
|35
|223
|1
|45
|
B. Thomas
|B. Thomas
|61
|221
|7
|18
|
S. Henigan
|S. Henigan
|66
|173
|2
|30
|
R. Glover
|R. Glover
|5
|36
|0
|28
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|5
|20
|0
|9
|
G. Rogers
|G. Rogers
|3
|19
|0
|15
|
A. Coffey
|A. Coffey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Rogers
|G. Rogers
|22
|302
|0
|56
|
E. Lewis
|E. Lewis
|20
|229
|1
|50
|
C. Prieskorn
|C. Prieskorn
|21
|219
|6
|25
|
J. Ivory
|J. Ivory
|19
|208
|1
|26
|
J. Scates
|J. Scates
|5
|194
|2
|79
|
A. Martin
|A. Martin
|14
|151
|1
|43
|
R. Taylor
|R. Taylor
|9
|115
|0
|30
|
K. Drake
|K. Drake
|6
|61
|0
|16
|
J. Ducker
|J. Ducker
|5
|50
|0
|37
|
M. Jones
|M. Jones
|2
|10
|0
|7
|
B. Thomas
|B. Thomas
|2
|10
|0
|6
|
S. Smith
|S. Smith
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hassell
|J. Hassell
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Allen
|J. Allen
|0-0
|0
|1
|
X. Cullens
|X. Cullens
|0-0
|0
|2
|
C. Evans
|C. Evans
|0-0
|0
|1
|
Q. Johnson
|Q. Johnson
|0-0
|0
|3
|
T. Murray
|T. Murray
|0-0
|0
|1
|
S. Oliver
|S. Oliver
|0-0
|0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Howard
|C. Howard
|11/11
|0
|21/22
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|56
|426
|3
|81
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|67
|238
|5
|41
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|30
|211
|0
|43
|
H. Ahlers
|H. Ahlers
|35
|89
|1
|20
|
M. Garcia
|M. Garcia
|2
|11
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Winstead
|I. Winstead
|43
|560
|2
|67
|
C. Johnson
|C. Johnson
|25
|471
|7
|74
|
R. Jones
|R. Jones
|25
|250
|4
|25
|
J. Johnson
|J. Johnson
|17
|203
|1
|28
|
S. Calhoun
|S. Calhoun
|14
|117
|1
|25
|
K. Mitchell
|K. Mitchell
|11
|91
|0
|37
|
R. Harris
|R. Harris
|9
|71
|1
|19
|
M. Gunn Jr.
|M. Gunn Jr.
|6
|39
|0
|12
|
K. King
|K. King
|3
|30
|0
|12
|
J. Garner
|J. Garner
|2
|19
|0
|10
|
A. Jarman
|A. Jarman
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
J. Hatfield
|J. Hatfield
|1
|-3
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
O. Daffer
|O. Daffer
|5/8
|0
|20/25
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
UL
MRSHL
3
7
Delay ESP2
-
BAYLOR
WVU
0
054 O/U
+3
Thu 7:00pm FS1
-
TEMPLE
UCF
0
046 O/U
-23.5
Thu 7:00pm ESPN
-
NAVY
SMU
0
057 O/U
-12.5
Fri 7:30pm ESPN
-
TXSA
FIU
0
063.5 O/U
+33.5
Fri 8:00pm CBSSN
-
AUBURN
9MISS
0
055.5 O/U
-14.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
CMICH
AKRON
0
059 O/U
+13.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
COLG
ARMY
0
0
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
IOWAST
22TEXAS
0
049.5 O/U
-16.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
19KANSAS
OKLA
0
062.5 O/U
-9
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
BGREEN
0
046 O/U
+7
Sat 12:00pm ESP+
-
MINN
24ILL
0
039 O/U
+6.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
ODU
CSTCAR
0
056 O/U
-12
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
10PSU
5MICH
0
051.5 O/U
-7
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
MIAMI
VATECH
0
046.5 O/U
+7
Sat 12:30pm
-
BUFF
UMASS
0
046.5 O/U
+17
Sat 1:00pm ESP3
-
CAL
COLO
0
048 O/U
+14.5
Sat 2:00pm PACN
-
UCONN
BALLST
0
047.5 O/U
-9.5
Sat 2:00pm ESP3
-
ARK
BYU
0
066 O/U
+1.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
3BAMA
6TENN
0
065.5 O/U
+7
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
CHARLO
UAB
0
063.5 O/U
-23.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
GRDWB
LIB
0
0
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
KENTST
TOLEDO
0
061.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
MD
IND
0
061.5 O/U
+11
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
15NCST
18CUSE
0
042 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm ACCN
-
NILL
EMICH
0
066 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
OHIO
WMICH
0
058 O/U
+1
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
8OKLAST
13TCU
0
068.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm ABC
-
TXSTSM
TROY
0
047 O/U
-16
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
VANDY
1UGA
0
058.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm SECN
-
WKY
MTSU
0
068 O/U
+8
Sat 3:30pm ESP+
-
25JMAD
GAS
0
067 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
LATECH
NTEXAS
0
068 O/U
-6.5
Sat 4:00pm ESP+
-
TULANE
SFLA
0
055 O/U
+12
Sat 4:00pm ESPU
-
WISC
MICHST
0
049.5 O/U
+7
Sat 4:00pm FOX
-
ARIZ
WASH
0
073 O/U
-14
Sat 5:30pm PACN
-
RICE
FAU
0
056 O/U
-4
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
USM
0
055 O/U
-4.5
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
LAMON
SALA
0
051.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:00pm NFLN
-
LSU
FLA
0
052 O/U
-2.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
COLOST
0
045.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
4CLEM
FSU
0
051 O/U
+3.5
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
MEMP
ECU
0
058 O/U
-5
Sat 7:30pm ESPU
-
16MISSST
22UK
0
049 O/U
+4
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEB
PURDUE
0
056 O/U
-14
Sat 7:30pm BTN
-
STNFRD
ND
0
053.5 O/U
-17
Sat 7:30pm NBC
-
NMEX
NMEXST
0
037.5 O/U
+6.5
Sat 8:00pm FLOF
-
UNC
DUKE
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 8:00pm ACCN
-
7USC
20UTAH
0
065 O/U
-3.5
Sat 8:00pm FOX
-
WASHST
OREGST
0
052.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 9:00pm PACN
-
AF
UNLV
0
050 O/U
+10
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
SJST
FRESNO
0
047 O/U
+8.5
Sat 10:45pm FS2
-
NEVADA
HAWAII
0
049.5 O/U
+6.5
Sun 12:00am