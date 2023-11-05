Oklahoma slid down five spots to No. 16 in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll after losing to rival Oklahoma State in the final Bedlam game for the foreseeable future. However, the Sooners managed to stay ahead of the Cowboys, who rank No. 17, as OSU jumped 10 spots into the rankings with a 7-2 record. Oregon also jumped to No. 6, ahead of Texas, after crushing California 63-19.

Despite ranking No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, Georgia remained at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after outlasting Missouri 30-21 in its first top-15 matchup of the season. The Bulldogs' stranglehold on the top took a slight hit as UGA dropped from 58 to 55 first-place votes. Ohio State trails behind with five votes, while Michigan sits with four.

Additionally, Fresno State entered the poll after moving to 8-1, while fellow conference-mate Air Force dropped out after its first loss of the season to Army. Both Los Angeles schools -- USC and UCLA -- are also out of the top 25 after losses, while Arizona entered the rankings at No. 24 after beating the Bruins.

Here's a look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 10. First-place votes after listed in parentheses.

Coaches Poll top 25

Others receiving votes: Air Force (78); Iowa (57); USC (56); Kansas State (52); Liberty (50); Duke (24); UCLA (22); SMU (20); UNLV (10); Toledo (8); NC State (4); Kentucky (4); Troy (2); West Virginia (1)