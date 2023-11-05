Syndication: The Oklahoman
Oklahoma slid down five spots to No. 16 in the latest edition of the Coaches Poll after losing to rival Oklahoma State in the final Bedlam game for the foreseeable future. However, the Sooners managed to stay ahead of the Cowboys, who rank No. 17, as OSU jumped 10 spots into the rankings with a 7-2 record. Oregon also jumped to No. 6, ahead of Texas, after crushing California 63-19. 

Despite ranking No. 2 in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings, Georgia remained at No. 1 in the Coaches Poll after outlasting Missouri 30-21 in its first top-15 matchup of the season. The Bulldogs' stranglehold on the top took a slight hit as UGA dropped from 58 to 55 first-place votes. Ohio State trails behind with five votes, while Michigan sits with four. 

Additionally, Fresno State entered the poll after moving to 8-1, while fellow conference-mate Air Force dropped out after its first loss of the season to Army. Both Los Angeles schools -- USC and UCLA -- are also out of the top 25 after losses, while Arizona entered the rankings at No. 24 after beating the Bruins. 

Here's a look at the Coaches Poll top 25 after Week 10. First-place votes after listed in parentheses. 

Coaches Poll top 25

  1. Georgia (55)
  2. Michigan (4)
  3. Ohio State (5)
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Penn State
  10. Ole Miss
  11. Louisville
  12. Tennessee
  13. Oregon State
  14. Utah
  15. Missouri
  16. Oklahoma
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Kansas
  19. LSU
  20. Tulane
  21. James Madison
  22. Notre Dame
  23. North Carolina
  24. Arizona
  25. Fresno State

Others receiving votes: Air Force (78); Iowa (57); USC (56); Kansas State (52); Liberty (50); Duke (24); UCLA (22); SMU (20); UNLV (10); Toledo (8); NC State (4); Kentucky (4); Troy (2); West Virginia (1)