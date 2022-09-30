The first Saturday in October has arrived, which means the landscape of conference races around college football are developing as we head toward the midpoint of the season. The Week 5 slate brings us plenty of action with conference title race implications from noon ET through well past midnight, including a showdown in the SEC West where No. 2 Alabama heads to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to take on the 20th-ranked Razorbacks in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week.

Elsewhere in the SEC, No. 14 Ole Miss will host No. 7 Kentucky in a cross-division matchup that will serve as a measuring stick for each of the two upstart contenders. Meanwhile, a much-anticipated battle in the ACC Atlantic takes center stage in primetime as No. 5 Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State.

It'll be a busy Saturday across the country, so here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate the action. All times eastern.

The best games

No. 4 Michigan at Iowa -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): Weird things happen in Iowa City, Iowa, when top-five opponents come to town, and the Wolverines will now step into the madness. Of course, if the Hawkeyes are going to spring the upset, they'll probably have to score multiple touchdowns. That's easier said (or written) than done.

No. 7 Kentucky at No. 14 Ole Miss -- noon on ESPN, fuboTV (Try for free): Running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. will be back for the Wildcats, and will be facing a Rebels defense that has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the young season. Meanwhile, the Rebels boast one of the best running back duos in the country with Quinshon Judkins and Zach Evans. If you haven't watched this rushing attack, get your popcorn ready.

No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas -- 3:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App (Free): The Razorbacks are in desperation mode after falling to Texas A&M last week but will have the chance to get back into the national picture if they can pull the upset on the Crimson Tide. Four of Alabama's last five true road games have been one-score games, so don't discount a nail-biter.

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor -- 3:30 p.m. on Fox, fuboTV (Try for free): This rematch of last year's thrilling Big 12 Championship Game will feature two teams that are unbeaten in conference play and could factor into the College Football Playoff race. The Cowboys were off last week, so they've had two weeks to prepare for revenge against Dave Aranda's Bears.

No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): The Demon Deacons can't afford another conference loss after falling to Clemson last weekend, and the defense will have a challenge on its hands against a Seminoles team that has been tough to matchup with this year. This game will serve as a pivot point in the race for the ACC Atlantic title.

No. 10 NC State at No. 5 Clemson -- 7:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (Try for free): Clemson gained confidence last weekend when quarterback DJ Uiagalelei lit up Wake Forest's defense, and now it looks like a complete football team. Meanwhile, the Wolkpack can make a big statement to the college football world if it can spring an upset in Death Valley.

Best of the rest