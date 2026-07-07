Next Game
Sat, Aug 29 @ 10:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Memphis Tigers (8-5)
- Allegiant Stadium
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9:22
2026 CFP Guarantees
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0:58
CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round
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1:26
Frisco Bowl Picks: UNLV vs Ohio
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0:59
Week 14 Highlights: UNLV at Nevada
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1:35
Booth Recap: UNLV at Nevada (11/29)
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2:27
CFB Best Bets: Best Leg to Add To A Parlay
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1:05
Fresno St Looking Like Spoiler for Boise St, UNLV
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0:09
This is SNOW GOOD: UNLV blocks punt in snowy Wyoming and tacks on touchdown
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1:22
Inside Head Coaching Contracts: Dan Mullen (UNLV)
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1:48
What to make of former elite recruit Tate Martell's winding journey to UNLV
Top Matt Choules News
Player Bio
|HT/WT: 6-3, 225 lbs
|Birthplace: Canberra, Australia
|Class: Freshman