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UNLV • #4 • P

Matt Choules

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 10:00 pm ET |
FOX
vs Memphis Tigers (8-5)
  • Allegiant Stadium
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Mountain West Standings

Team Conf Overall
BOISE
 6-2 9-5
NMEX
 6-2 9-4
SDGST
 6-2 9-4
UNLV
 6-2 10-4
FRESNO
 5-3 9-4
HAWAII
 5-3 9-4
UTAHST
 4-4 6-7
AF
 3-5 4-8
NEVADA
 2-6 3-9
WYO
 2-6 4-8
SJST
 2-6 3-9
COLOST
 1-7 2-10
Full Standings
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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-3, 225 lbs
Birthplace: Canberra, Australia
Class: Freshman