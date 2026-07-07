9:22 2026 CFP Guarantees



0:58 CFP Projection: Defending champion Indiana draws Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss in first round



1:26 Frisco Bowl Picks: UNLV vs Ohio



0:59 Week 14 Highlights: UNLV at Nevada



1:35 Booth Recap: UNLV at Nevada (11/29)



2:27 CFB Best Bets: Best Leg to Add To A Parlay



1:05 Fresno St Looking Like Spoiler for Boise St, UNLV



0:09 This is SNOW GOOD: UNLV blocks punt in snowy Wyoming and tacks on touchdown



1:22 Inside Head Coaching Contracts: Dan Mullen (UNLV)

